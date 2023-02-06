WENDY'S UNVEILS CRAVEABLE 2 FOR $6 DEAL ON 2/6

Pick your perfect pairing and get TWO flavorful menu items for just $6*

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --WHAT: Starting today, 2/6 and for a limited time, Wendy's® is serving up one of the hottest deals of the season –the new $2 for 6 deal... see what we did there?! We're talking two of your favorites – hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, nuggets AND lemonade, but the ultimate choice is up to you.



Now, let's get to playing matchmaker… or should we say match-saver as we introduce the craveable menu items you can mix and match to create your perfect value combination. Which duo will you choose?

Dave's Single® : A quarter-pound** of fresh, never frozen beef***, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. At Wendy's we don't cut corners, so we promise you'll see, and taste, the difference with our hamburgers compared to the frozen, round puck you'll get from the other guys.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich : Warm up your winter with the queen of spice and a Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich–a juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded with Wendy's signature blend of fiery spices, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

10 PC. Chicken Nuggets : A fan-favorite, you can't go wrong with Wendy's 100% white-meat chicken nuggets breaded to crispy perfection. In the mood for more spice in your life? Go for Spicy Nuggets instead – you're in control.

Medium Lemonade: A sweet twist on a classic! Wendy's all-natural lemonade you know and love. Try the Strawberry Lemonade, flavored with real strawberries, for a refreshing twist.

WHERE & WHEN:

Joining Wendy's current value lineup with fan-favorites like the 4 for $4 and $5 Biggie™ Bag, the 2 for $6 is available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. Talk about a match made in (deal) heaven!

HOW:

Visit your nearest participating Wendy's restaurant or order via the Wendy's mobile app to enjoy your perfect 2 for $6 pairing. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and the opportunity to earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™****. Because the only thing better than eating Wendy's, is earning more Wendy's while you eat.

Time to pick your perfect pairing because two is always better than one.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Limited time only. Price and participation may vary at U.S. Wendy's. A la carte only. Single item at regular price.

**Approximate weight before cooking.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

****At participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

