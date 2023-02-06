UPSHER-SMITH OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MAPLE GROVE, MINNESOTA

Company Now Offers Contract Manufacturing, Packaging and Serialization Capabilities

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith), a Midwest-based pharmaceutical company focused on specialty brands and generics, today announced the opening of its new, 270,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing facility. The Maple Grove, Minnesota facility offers fully up-to-date packaging and serialization capabilities and supports contract manufacturing for third parties.

Upsher-Smith will draw upon its long-standing, award-winning relationships with distributors and demonstrated track record in several key areas such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance and inspection history, Environmental Health & Safety performance, and superior customer service. The Company's prime geographical location and outstanding history of quality allow Upsher-Smith to offer controlled costs and award-winning levels of customer support.

"Upsher-Smith is a trusted partner in health with a 104-year history of manufacturing excellence," said Rich Fisher, President and COO, Upsher-Smith. "The opening of this world-class facility marks another important milestone for our company. We plan to use this innovative asset to support our own organic production and pipeline as well as partners looking for end-to-end supply chain solutions in the contract manufacturing space."

Upsher-Smith's offerings include environmentally sustainable solvent and aqueous-based oral solid dosage (OSD) manufacturing in tablet or capsule form, powders, liquids, and suspensions. Serialized packaging solutions include OSD/liquid bottles, unit dose blisters and liquid cups, and powder filling in sachets, bottles, and cans. Outbound packaging configurations are also aggregated in accordance with the pending Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) conformance standards. Visit https://www.upsher-smith.com/plant-c/ to learn more about Upsher-Smith's manufacturing, packaging, and analytical capabilities, and wide range of processing equipment.

In addition to Upsher-Smith's new facility, the Company manufactures small, commercial batches of products destined for FDA submissions and clinical purposes in a nearby Pilot Plant, known as Plant B.

Upsher-Smith's contract manufacturing and corporate development teams will be available to meet with potential partners and answer questions during the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) Annual Meeting, February 13-16 in Orlando, FL and the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) Week, March 20-23 in New York, NY. To schedule a meeting, email USLInfo@upsher-smith.com, with AAM or DCAT in the subject line.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com .

