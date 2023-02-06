Martin's Announces Texas Toast Potato Bread!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces their new product, Martin's Famous Texas Toast Potato Bread, is now available to restaurant and foodservice customers.

Martin's® Famous Texas Toast Potato Bread - Martin’s uses only the best ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour, nonfat milk, real butter, pure cane sugar, and other high-quality ingredients, to make this great-tasting, soft, thick, and gratifying Texas Toast Potato Bread. The thick slices have a soft, pillowy texture and light buttery taste that make them perfect for traditional Texas toast, a hearty sandwich, or colossal French toast. (PRNewswire)

Martin's products have no artificial colors or sweeteners, contain unbleached wheat flour, are made from non-GMO ingredients, and are soy-free, peanut-free, and tree-nut-free. The high quality ingredients, unique taste, thick-cut slice, and soft texture of Martin's Texas Toast Potato Bread is sure to elevate any menu that includes Texas toast.

"No matter how you slice it, Martin's Potato Bread is delicious. And when we slice it thick for Texas Toast Potato Bread, you get the ultimate delectable delight!" says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to the founders of Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe.

"We want to make our customers happy! That's why, after hearing many chefs' requests for a thick-cut slice, especially from our Texas customers, we're so thrilled to be able to offer it to our foodservice and restaurant customers," Martin says.

To learn more about Martin's Texas Toast Potato Bread, visit: https://foodservice.potatorolls.com/products/texas-toast-potato-bread/

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

