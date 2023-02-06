G-FORM® RELEASES NEW BASEBALL ELBOW GUARD, THE HERITAGE PRO, FEATURING BOBBY WITT JR.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G-Form®, the innovative sports protection brand, announces the launch of its all-new Heritage Pro Baseball Elbow Guard for the Spring 2023 season. Worn by G-Form athlete and Major League Baseball player, Bobby Witt Jr., the Heritage Pro brings a completely new look for the industry-leading sports protection brand.

G-Form's product and marketing teams engaged with Bobby Witt Jr., and various Perfect Game athletes, in the development of Heritage Pro guard. Witt began working with G-Form in his early years at Perfect Game before following in his father's footsteps, playing in his first major league season in 2022. "From the first time I put the Heritage guard on, it just felt right," shared Witt, "The looks and comfort are awesome and I'm excited to take my game to the next level this season in the Heritage Pro."

Players of all levels are seeking uniqueness in their style, leading G-Form's design team to bring a sleek new look to the market, featuring an all-new synthetic leather exterior with debossed. "One of the most iconic, personal items in a player's bag is their leather baseball glove, which inspired us." said Paul Fisher, G-Form's VP of Global Product, "Now, their elbow guard is another piece to show their individuality as a player."

G-Form's baseball elbow guards utilize its proprietary SmartFlex™ technology, which offers body-mapped, lightweight protection, without the need for pre-molding. The SmartFlex layer is backed with a pre-curved Polypro shell and an additional foam layer for increased comfort. Its ambidextrous, adjustable strap allows for a versatile fit and quick on/off, ideal for players ready to take second base.

The Heritage Pro Elbow Guard is available in three colors: White, Navy and Brown, for a classic glove-inspired finish. The suggested retail price for the Heritage Pro Elbow Guard is $69.99, now available on g-form.com and in select sporting goods stores nation-wide.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com.

