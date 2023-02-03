RedShelf Advances Digital Course Materials Delivery with A New, Fully Automated, Version 2, Inclusive Access Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf (about.redhself.com), a leader in the EdTech industry, has announced the availability of the company's new fully automated, end-to-end digital content delivery platform to enable and expand Inclusive Access and Equitable Access programs. The announcement comes as higher ed institutions look to increase their rate of transition from traditional print materials to more dynamic, accessible, and affordable digital materials.

"We are proud to release the newest version of the only digital content delivery platform built on a single end-to-end system. It significantly reduces the workload of the course materials department and streamlines the user experience for students and faculty," said Greg Fenton, RedShelf's co-founder and CEO. He added, "This new platform will allow campuses to go digital much more efficiently, which is core to RedShelf's mission of lowering the cost of course materials and helping to advance learning through technology."

RedShelf Manager transforms publisher content into digital formats that reduce costs, expand accessibility, enhance student engagement, and improve academic outcomes. College faculty select digital materials in place of or in addition to traditional print versions. Digital materials are then made available to students directly through the school's learning management system on RedShelf's award-winning eReader by the first day of class, for a fraction of the cost of traditional print textbooks.

"Colleges are responding to enormous student demand for digital options in all academic programs, especially in Inclusive Access programs" said Matt Hillman, RedShelf's Chief Customer Officer. "RedShelf Manager now allows any institution to serve that need easily through automated sourcing, pricing, course data matching, LMS integration, status updates, and more."

The updated platform debuts this month at ICBA 2023, one of the industry's leading college store conferences, and also at CAMEX in March, hosted by the National Association of College Stores.

Founded in Chicago in 2012, RedShelf transforms traditional learning materials for hundreds of publishers and delivers digital content to millions of learners at over 1,800 institutions and businesses. This growth has earned the company recent and ongoing recognition from Crain's Chicago Business, Forbes, Financial Times, and Inc. 5000. RedShelf's software was named Publishing Software of the Year by EdTech Breakthrough and Best of 2021 in the Tech & Learning Awards. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

