SIRVA Worldwide Commercial Moving Partners with Storage Scholars to Provide the Most Innovative Student Delivery, Moving, Storage, and Shipping Services

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA Worldwide Commercial Moving, one of the world's leading moving and relocation companies, joins forces with Storage Scholars, the nation's leading provider of college-focused moving, shipping, and storage services, offering state-of-the-art, top-tier student departure and arrival experience to students and families on campus.

Storage Scholars recently pitched its services on ABC's Shark Tank and made a national name for itself by striking a deal with Mark Cuban. Storage Scholars plans to continue innovating and growing with its tenacious team, hiring students at each campus it serves to lead the operation and keep up to date on the evolving needs of its clients.

"SIRVA's global service model is a perfect fit for Storage Scholars as it gains momentum in the student moving and storage space," said John Anderson, Global VP, Commercial Sales & Marketing, SIRVA Commercial. "SIRVA's unmatched capacity, cutting-edge technology, and world-class customer service will ensure a great experience for every school and student that employs Storage Scholars. We are excited about the partnership and look forward to supporting their entire operational footprint."

"From the moment we spoke to John and his team, we knew that SIRVA Worldwide Commercial Moving would be the perfect partner to support our nationwide rollout," said Sam Chason, CEO, and Founder, Storage Scholars. "As two companies with shared missions of delivering premium moving experiences, combining our expertise and infrastructure will further improve our service offerings to students while opening up our scope to universities and the surrounding communities year-round."

This partnership will bring an array of benefits to students across the nation. To learn more please visit https://www.storagescholars.com/campus-partnership.

About SIRVA Worldwide Commercial Moving

SIRVA Worldwide Commercial Moving ("SIRVA Commercial") is a global leader in commercial and corporate moving services, offering solutions for companies on the move. With 77 locations servicing 190+ countries, we offer an unparalleled global footprint supported by extensive product offerings and robust technology solutions that support the organization's global and diverse workforces. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (Including SIRVA BGRS, Allied, northAmerican, Global Van Lines, Alliance, SIRVA Mortgage and SMARTBOX) provide a superior relocation and moving experience to both corporate and consumer clients.

About Storage Scholars

Storage Scholars is the nation's premier provider of student storage, moving, and shipping solutions, with operations on 60 college campuses across the country. They are a young, sharp company obsessed with innovation and service quality. Their proprietary technology documents every step of their process with updates sent in real-time. Their customer service leads the industry with a 4.8-star rating. True to their mission, they employ a new group of students each year to learn the foundations of business, training and serving their peers as the leaders of their respective campus operations. To date, they have employed over 1,000 students and will continue creating on-campus jobs and paid internship opportunities for years to come.

