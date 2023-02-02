Australian Company, Care A2 Plus Pty Ltd Partners with US Pharmaceutical, Gensco® Pharma

~ Teaming up to fill the gap in the ongoing infant formula shortage supporting 'Operation Fly Formula.'

The first deliveries of FDA-approved Care A2+ Infant Formula arrived in the U.S. in December 2022 with continued shipments following.

DORAL, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a continuing supply chain crisis in the U.S. baby formula market, Australian health and wellness company, Care A2 Plus Pty Ltd ('Care'), and American Pharmaceutical Company, Gensco® Pharma, have announced a partnership to bring the already established Australian Infant formula into millions of American homes.

The Food and Drug Administration the U.S., certifying that the Australian-made Care A2+ Infant Formula meets the standards set by the FDA. In early January 2023 the FDA extended the approval for Care A2+ to be sold in the US to October 2025.

Care's Chairman, Walter Bugno, said the company was proud to be playing a part in addressing the American Infant formula shortage and was very excited to partner with Gensco® Pharma.

"Having received approval from the FDA to help address the current infant formula shortage, it was very important for Care to identify a partner to bring our product to the US market. Gensco® Pharma's reputation and values gives us the confidence that we can get our product into as many channels as possible for U.S. parents and caregivers," said Mr Bugno.

Care A2+ Infant Formula is led by science and formulated to best match the profile of human breast milk. The FDA-approved Infant Formula has 40 essential nutrients and is enriched with alpha lactalbumin, which represents 25% of the protein found in breast milk. Alpha lactalbumin improves absorption of nutrients and helps support the development of a healthy gut. The Formula has added lactoferrin, a key protein found in higher concentrations in human breast milk. As an antimicrobial and antiviral agent, lactoferrin is especially important in establishing an infant's immune system.

An established brand in Australia, Care A2+ Infant Formula is quality controlled from Grass-to-Tin® has no corn syrup, no growth hormones and no GMO's. Care A2+ is sold through major Australian retailers Woolworths Supermarkets and major Pharmaceutical outlets - Chemist Warehouse and Terry White Chemists.

Chairman and CEO of Gensco® Pharma, Paul Zimmerman MD said, "At Gensco® Pharma, we put our products through thorough testing to ensure the highest standards. Finding a company like Care, we were immediately impressed with the quality and benefits of their formula and the substantial evidence that sets them apart from other Infant formula in the market. We are thrilled to bring this world advanced premium formula to the U.S. and, as a physician, I am impressed with the premium ingredients which makes this is a superior product not just in the U.S but globally."

About Care A2+ Pty Ltd

Care A2 Plus Pty Ltd is a health and wellness company committed to caring for the entire family. Our products and services provide health, nourishment, and happiness for every step along the journey of life. We are proudly an Australian company making high-quality products with Australian A2 cows' milk, manufactured in Australia and 100% traceable from the Grass-to-Tin®.

About Gensco® Pharma

Gensco® Pharma has a large US and International presence that is managed by their three divisions of Diagnostics, Pharma, and Nutrition. Their core business is supplying pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, biodegradable technologies, and nutrition to Non-Profits, NGO's, Government, large retail format, and food/beverage manufacturers.

Gensco® Pharma launched their nutrition division in pursuit of providing innovative technology that is superior in quality to bring value to their consumers from birth through the late stages of life.

Gensco® takes pride in being an evidence-based solutions company that is progressively developing products utilizing new technologies that deliver outcomes to reduce the effects caused by disease or pathology.

Gensco® Nutrition has secured large retail distribution partnership along with the launch of their Gensco® Cares initiative to partner with over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs through Feeding America.

