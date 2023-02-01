Thrilling new series transports viewers into the world of rivers, sharing their beauty and power while introducing the people and wildlife who depend on them for survival

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today a new television series, hosted by river conservationist, hydrologist and speaker, Tillie Walton, highlighting the importance of wild rivers, airs across the nation. The series, Wild Rivers with Tillie, sends viewers on a journey of water - the life force that connects all people, cultures, and ecosystems.

Tillie Walton to Debut First Television Series: Wild Rivers with Tillie (PRNewswire)

In this first season, Tillie leads audiences down some of the finest, remaining wild rivers of the West—visiting places few have ever seen. From world-renowned icons to hidden gems, Tillie's unscripted adventures showcase the people and wildlife who depend upon these hardworking, and oftentimes, threatened river systems.

"Rivers can be considered the veins and arteries of our planet. They contain the magic of water, which we are all made of and connects us to each other," says Tillie. Her love of rivers began after high school when she guided commercial whitewater expeditions through the Grand Canyon and on other rivers around the world. "The river is where I have felt most at home and connected to myself, to nature, and to others. I want to share that feeling and my passion for rivers with as many people as possible."

The series is produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Duncan. Dan has been at the helm of a handful of nationally distributed programs, including Producer/Director of The Desert Speaks, and the internationally distributed series In The Americas with Dave Yetman.

Wild Rivers with Tillie will air on public television stations nationwide this spring; check your local listings. For more information on Tillie go to the Wild Rivers with Tillie website https://wildriverswithtillie.org/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/wildriverswithtillie/.

Tillie Walton Tillie is an award-winning river conservationist, hydrologist, river guide, environmental planner and speaker. Her love of rivers was inspired by over 15 years of guiding whitewater expeditions through the Grand Canyon and on other rivers around the world. Tillie is the recipient of the 2018 River Hero Award and has been instrumental in creating large river restoration projects. She has been a guest co-host for several episodes of the Emmy Award-winning PBS program In the Americas with David Yetman.

Tillie is a voice for the river and works to amplify the voices of those who depend on it. She loves sharing her passion for water and hosts a highly sought-after annual river expedition through the Grand Canyon with diverse groups of influential leaders. These trips educate and build awareness of the importance of rivers, and inspire innovative collaborations between change-makers from many walks of life.

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performances, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, among others. To find out more about APT's programs, visit APTonline.org.

