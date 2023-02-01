Spreadsheet.com launches OpenAI integration to empower everyone with easy-to-use generative AI capabilities inside spreadsheets

Collaborative work in Spreadsheet.com can now be enhanced by the large language models behind ChatGPT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreadsheet.com , a next-generation spreadsheet with the power of a database and project management system, announced today the launch of its OpenAI integration. Now available inside Spreadsheet.com , the integration allows anyone to access the same technology behind ChatGPT with a simple spreadsheet formula to generate content, answer questions, and build new automated workflows using any data in their sheets.

Now, with the addition of generative AI capabilities through the use of OpenAI's technology, over 200,000 Spreadsheet.com users can benefit from enhanced automation and intelligence without leaving the context of their spreadsheets.

The new OPENAI_COMPLETE function allows anyone in Spreadsheet.com to easily pass information from cells or ranges to OpenAI and receive a response back in the formula. This enables any data within a spreadsheet to be leveraged for generating new content, answering questions, or triggering an automated workflow process using Spreadsheet.com's no-code automation tools.

"The launch of ChatGPT is changing the world and the opportunity to bring generative AI into popular business applications can't be overstated," said Spreadsheet.com co-founder and CEO Matt Robinson. "This is just the start of our investment into leveraging generative AI technology to empower people to be more creative, productive, and efficient inside one of the tools they use most."

With native OpenAI integration, Spreadsheet.com makes it easier to generate content such as social media posts, job descriptions, real estate listings, SEO keywords and phrases, travel plans, creative writing, and more. It also enables anyone to perform a variety of automated tasks at scale, including correcting spelling and grammar errors, translating text, cleaning messy data, performing research, and many forms of analysis.

To learn more, visit https://www.spreadsheet.com/integrations/openai

About Spreadsheet.com

Spreadsheet.com is an easy-to-use online platform for creating and sharing project management solutions and no-code apps that fit your workflow, without sacrificing the spreadsheet features you already know. It works the same as a traditional spreadsheet combined with the power of a database, the productivity of a project management system, built-in automations and integrations, and real-time updates. For more information, visit www.spreadsheet.com .

