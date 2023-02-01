Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Baptist Memorial Health Care Celebrate Grand Opening of First Freestanding Emergency Department in West Tennessee

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials from Rendina Healthcare Real Estate ("Rendina") and Baptist Memorial Health Care ("Baptist") assembled earlier this month to celebrate the grand opening of its new Baptist Arlington Emergency Department in Arlington, Tenn. The new 38,000-square-foot Freestanding Emergency Department ("FSED") and Medical Office Building ("MOB"), located at 5150 Airline Road in Arlington, includes primary care offices for Baptist Medical Group, a medical imaging center, and a freestanding emergency department that will be the first of its kind in Shelby County. The eight-room freestanding ER is a department of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis and includes a laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, and CT services. The ER will be open 24 hours a day.

Rendina and Baptist Memorial Celebrate Grand Opening of First Freestanding Emergency Department in West Tennessee

More than 100 medical and clinical staff, community leaders, elected officials and hospital supporters attended the grand opening event, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the new facility. The new emergency department began accepting patients shortly after the grand opening. Baptist Medical Group-Family Physicians Group will offer primary and walk-in care at the site starting on February 1, and OrthoSouth plans to open offices in early 2023.

The facility was designed by E4H architectural firm, and Flintco Construction handled construction management and services. Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, a national, full-service developer of healthcare real estate, served as developer and is the owner of the new building.

"Rendina has been proud to partner with Baptist Memorial Health Care on their expansion efforts in multiple Tennessee markets," says Richard M. Rendina, Chairman and CEO of Rendina. "The new Baptist Arlington facility is an essential component of an advanced ambulatory strategy that meets Baptist's current needs for emergency and primary care medical services, while also providing future opportunities to expand in tandem with the communities Baptist serves now and in the future."

Baptist Arlington Emergency Department is West Tennessee's first freestanding emergency department and will be the only hospital access for much of West Tennessee between Bartlett and Jackson, Tennessee. The $20 million, 35,000-square-foot facility features comfortable waiting areas, eight patient treatment rooms, on-site laboratory services and an imaging center, including X-ray, ultrasound and CT, for instant diagnostic imaging results.

The emergency care facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering immediate care for emergencies, including illnesses and injuries, for both adult and pediatric patients. Care will be provided by a highly trained emergency medicine team and a skilled nursing team and is a department of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, which U.S. News & World Report named the best hospital in Memphis for multiple consecutive years.

Additional rooms in the emergency department include an area for trauma patients, an isolation room for patients with a potentially infectious disease, a decontamination room for patients exposed to hazardous material or chemicals and a private triage room for initial evaluations.

The facility is conveniently located off I-40 in one of Tennessee's fastest growing communities. To learn more, go to rendina.com, or visit us on Facebook.

About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate

Rendina is a national leader in healthcare real estate and provides single-source solutions for healthcare providers, operators, and investors. We are a family-owned business and pioneer in the industry, developing and managing healthcare real estate for more than 36 years. Rendina focuses exclusively on healthcare real estate, and as of 2023, our solutions have resulted in the development and/or acquisition of more than 9 million square feet, with financial transactions totaling over $2.30 billion. From inception through the entire project life cycle, Rendina has the experience, knowledge, and expertise to execute all aspects of planning, development, financing, construction, leasing and management of healthcare real estate.

