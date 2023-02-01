Newfold Digital Expands Global Commerce Offerings with Acquisition of DLoja Virtual

DLoja Virtual helps Brazilian business owners sell online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital ("Newfold"), a leading web and commerce technology provider, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Brazilian-based DLoja Virtual, a commerce platform for creating virtual stores in a quick and practical way.

DLoja Virtual, established in 2010 to help small- and medium-businesses in Brazil sell online, offers an easy-to-use online store builder integrated with the most relevant payment gateways and shipment systems in Brazil.

With DLoja Virtual, Newfold Digital will continue expanding its commerce offerings with a product already built for the Brazilian market to support its HostGator Latin America customers.

Expanding its product offerings to meet the commerce needs of its global customers is a top focus for Newfold. The acquisition of DLoja Virtual, and Newfold's recent launch of award-winning commerce offerings for two of its portfolio brands, Bluehost and Web.com, is a continuation of that focus.

"Our global customers continue to advance their journey from starting with a domain to building a website and deciding they want to launch an online store. Latin America is one of the largest commerce regions in the world and we have an existing and very robust business in Brazil already," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "Our customers are looking more and more for commerce offerings, and DLoja Virtual will provide us with a way to bring together the best of our HostGator Latin America business with a new commerce solution that already has the product and capabilities to support customers in Brazil."

DLoja Virtual allows customers to quickly develop their online store and begin selling their products and services on a robust yet easy-to-use online store builder with integrations with all key payment providers, shipping integrations and other software. DLoja Virtual provides customers with tools to update products, manage their customers, get reports on their online sales and promote their online stores.

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

DLoja Virtual offers tools and resources for creating virtual stores. In addition to ready-made templates for just changing important information for products and photos of products sold by the customer, it also features integration with Correios, PayPal and other services.

HostGator is a global leader in website building technology. We help projects of all sizes to conquer their space on the internet, providing the right tools and the necessary support for you to develop your website safely.

