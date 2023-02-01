From 2/9-2/12, enjoy free 12-count wings from TGI Friday's on orders of $15+ via DoorDash

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, and local commerce platform DoorDash have teamed up to help fans get ready for the Big Game with free** wings from TGI Friday's nationwide. Because there's no need to wait for kickoff to enjoy the famous flavor of Frank's RedHot, fans can receive a free 12-count order of traditional or boneless wings on orders of $15+ from TGI Friday's on DoorDash. The promotion runs from Thursday, February 9 to Sunday, February 12, while supplies last.

FREE WINGS from Frank’s RedHot® Before & During the Big Game (PRNewswire)

"Year after year, Frank's RedHot spices things up for the Big Game. This season, we don't want fans to wait until the last minute to sink into our delicious sauce, so we are teaming up with TGI Friday's and DoorDash to deliver free wings to fans across the U.S. all weekend long," said Marni Kokorus, Senior Director, Global Content & Creative Operations at McCormick & Company. "No matter which team you're rooting for, Frank's has your game day snacks covered. And let's be real, when Frank's is flowing, no one loses."

Available at locations across the U.S. during the promotion period, wing lovers can visit TGI Friday's on DoorDash for one free 12-count boneless or traditional wings on orders of $15+. The Frank's RedHot deal will automatically be applied to qualifying orders at checkout, while supplies last.

The announcement comes after the launch of the brand's Fortnite game: 'The Floor is Flava'. Frank's fans can sink into the sauce whether they're watching the Big Game IRL or playing the game online. 'The Floor is Flava', launched on Monday, January 30, is a flavor-packed version of the Floor is Lava, set on an immersive chicken wing-shaped island, centering around a volcano that spews Frank's RedHot.

For more details on the 'Floor is Flava' or the free wings offer from Frank's RedHot via DoorDash, including terms and conditions, visit FranksRedHot.com/GameTimeUS . Fans without a TGI Friday's restaurant nearby can enjoy Frank's RedHot recipes at home. Visit FranksRedHot.com for more.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

**OFFER AVAILABLE ONLY FEBRUARY 9-12, 2023. Get one 12-count, traditional or boneless wing order free with a qualifying minimum order of $15+ from participating TGI Friday's through DoorDash (excluding taxes, service, delivery, gratuities and similar fees). Available while supplies last for redemption on qualifying items at participating TGI Friday's restaurants on DoorDash App/online across the United States, within DoorDash and restaurant service areas and service hours. Order minimum excludes fees, taxes, or gratuity. All deliveries subject to availability; no rainchecks. Promo will automatically apply when a qualifying wing item is added to your order cart and the minimum order amount is met. Limit (1) redemption per person and per order/transaction. Offer may only be redeemed once for purchases at designated restaurants. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Offer is not redeemable for cash, free wings are not refundable, and food purchased with card cannot be returned for a cash refund. Offer cannot be used for previous purchases, credits, or the purchase of gift cards or fundraising items. Offer is void if copied, altered, transferred, purchased or sold. Promotion may be cancelled or modified at any time without notice. DoorDash terms and conditions apply, see: help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions. Offer can be applied only to purchases in the U.S. Void where prohibited by law. Email FrankItUp@ssmandl.com with questions.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Franks@sunshinesachs.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frank’s RedHot