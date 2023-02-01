FibroBiologics Sets Record as Fastest Rising Biotech in History with StartEngine.com

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today announced they are the fastest rising biotech offering in StartEngine's history surpassing $1 million of new investments on the first day of its Reg CF offering. StartEngine is one of the largest equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., led by Activision Co-Founder Howard Marks and advised by Kevin O'Leary. StartEngine launched in 2015 with the mission to help entrepreneurs achieve their dream while enabling everyday people to access private investment opportunities. To date, over $650 million* has been raised for startups and alternative assets on the StartEngine platform from more than 1 million users.

"The support we've received from StartEngine has been phenomenal," said FibroBiologics' Founder and CEO, Pete O'Heeron. "Howard Marks and his team provided us access to a new group of investors and their support is a tribute to the breakthroughs our scientists are developing in the lab. We are focused on creating innovative treatments and cures for patients suffering from chronic diseases through our "next generation" pipeline of cell therapies."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com. To invest in FibroBiologics, please go to the company's campaign on StartEngine startengine.com/fibrobiologics.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

