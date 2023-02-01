The Explorers Club Unveils "50 Individuals Changing the World"

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Explorers Club today unveiled its annual list of the 50 People Changing the World That the World Needs to Know About – scientists, educators and conservationists whose work will unlock the secrets of the oceans, advance conservation efforts, protect rare and endangered species, and take us further into space. Link to List of EC50 2023 members

The Explorers Club 50 (EC50) was established in 2020 to amplify the communication of science so that it is more inclusive and represents the many diverse voices in the global scientific community.

"We're hoping to find or inspire the next Buzz Aldrin, Jane Goodall, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, or Kathy Sullivan. We see our EC50 members as being the next generation of individuals who will take us further into space, conserve our earth and oceans, and protect at-risk species worldwide," said Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of The Explorers Club. "At a time where science is often under attack, we need to ensure that this next generation of scientists and educators are given as many platforms and resources as possible to conduct and promote their work,"

Among this year's new EC50 members are:

Dr. Keneiloe Molopyane an archaeologist and biological anthropologist from South Africa. Most recently she was a member of the team of "underground astronauts" excavating in the Rising Star cave system in South Africa in search of fossil remains that aid in our understanding of human evolution.

Dr. Tanya Harrison a scientist and mission operations specialist on multiple NASA missions to Mars, including the Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance Rovers, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Jamal Galves, also known as the manatee man, a conservationist since the age of 11 who has been working to conserve the endangered Antillean manatees of Belize. He is the Program Coordinator with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute Belize.

Titouan Bernicot the founder & CEO of Coral Gardeners, which he started at the age of 18, after witnessing degradation of his home reef in the South Pacific. Together with his team, Bernicot has planted over 30,000 corals in French Polynesia and has set a goal to plant one million corals throughout the world by 2025.

The EC50 winners will receive membership in The Explorers Club, access to the Club's worldwide network of explorers, will be promoted in a special Explorers Club's EC50 Publication, lecture opportunities and more. The Explorers Club also allocates staff and resources to help promote and market past and present EC50 members, showcasing their achievements.

"These are individuals that have accomplished the extraordinary but are not yet household names, but that's going to change. They are the future of exploration, and the world needs to know about them and their work." said Richard Wiese, President Emeritus of The Explorers Club and founder of the EC50 Program. "This Explorers Club initiative is designed to reflect the diversity of both the individual and their accomplishments, and to bring the awardees together amplifying their voices through shared knowledge and experience."

Since its inception in 1904, members of the Club have traversed the earth, the seas, the skies, and even the moon, on expeditions. First to the North Pole, first to the South Pole, first to the summit of Mount Everest, first to the deepest point in the ocean and first to the surface of the moon - all accomplished by Explorers Club Members. Notable members include Teddy Roosevelt, Neil Armstrong, Jane Goodall, Edmund Hillary, John Glenn, Sally Ride, Bob Ballard, and more. https://www.explorers.org/

