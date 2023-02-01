DRiV Announces Expanded New Product Coverage Across All Leading Brands for 2023

Expanded Coverage Will Be Introduced for Monroe®, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Walker®, Wagner® and Rancho® Throughout the Year

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, the aftermarket division of Tenneco, recently announced plans to increase coverage across its portfolio. During 2023, DRiV intends to introduce over 1,400 new part numbers that will provide millions of additional repair occasions across six of its leading brands, including:

Monroe ® Shocks and Struts, one of the automotive industry's most well-known and most trusted brands.

MOOG ® Steering and Suspension, recognized and respected throughout the industry as "The Problem Solver."

Fel-Pro ® Gaskets, the industry leader at providing easy-to-install, leak-free sealing solutions.

Walker ® Exhaust, leading the way with replacement emission control components and systems.

Wagner ® Brake, an innovator in braking technologies for passenger car, medium-duty, and commercial applications.

Wagner Lighting, delivering superior quality with premium products that are Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant and meet or exceed Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards.

Rancho® Shocks and Struts, providing suspension systems, shock absorbers, accessories, and other related products to deliver rugged on- and off-road performance.

"For all our brands, our product engineers are constantly looking to develop, test, and implement new products to provide all our customers with the best options for their shops and repair bays," said Bruce Ronning, Senior Vice President, Sales and Commercial Operations and Americas Aftermarket, DRiV. "Through a rapid expansion of these product offerings, our goal is to lead the industry with the most comprehensive coverage across our brands so that shop owners and technicians will have a better selection of parts to provide to their own customers for a complete service repair – all backed by DRiV quality and consistency."

To learn more about DRiV and its leading brands and products, visit https://www.driv.com/brands-products.html. Connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DRiVInc, Twitter at https://twitter.com/DRiV_Inc, or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/driv_inc/.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com

