Dogs Should Be Screened for Cancer Beginning at Age 7, as Early as Age 4 for Certain Breeds, PetDx Study Shows

Dogs Should Be Screened for Cancer Beginning at Age 7, as Early as Age 4 for Certain Breeds, PetDx Study Shows

Published in PLOS ONE, the study of over 3,000 dogs provides evidence-based recommendations to start screening dogs for cancer based on the median age at diagnosis by breed or weight.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ published a study today describing the optimal age to begin cancer screening for dogs in PLOS ONE, a peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal from the Public Library of Science.

(PRNewswire)

The authors examined data from over 3,000 dogs with cancer to determine the typical age at which dogs of various breeds and weights developed the disease. Their findings support a general recommendation to start screening all dogs for cancer at the age of 7, and starting as early as age 4 for certain breeds, in order to increase the chance of early detection and treatment.

"Veterinarians already know that cancer risk is influenced heavily by age and breed, and that dogs of certain breeds or sizes are at risk of developing cancer earlier in life than others," said Andi Flory, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), PetDx Chief Medical Officer. "Importantly, this study lays the foundation for an evidence-based recommendation for when to start cancer screening for individual dogs based on their breed or weight."

The findings are in line with the company's recommendations for when to begin annual screening with OncoK9®, its pioneering multi-cancer early detection (MCED) liquid biopsy test for dogs, which was previously shown to detect 30 different types of canine cancer with a simple blood draw using next-generation sequencing (NGS). The findings of this study underpin the company's OncoK9 Cancer SAFE™ (Screening Age For Early detection) Tool, an online calculator that allows users to easily find out the recommended age to start screening any dog for cancer.

"Until recently, cancer screening options in dogs were limited," said Jill Rafalko, MS, CGC, lead study author and PetDx Director of Scientific Communications. "With the widespread availability of next-generation sequencing-based liquid biopsy testing, the question is shifting from how to screen dogs for cancer to when to screen dogs for cancer. Our study helps answer that question."

About PetDx

PetDx® – The Liquid Biopsy Company for Pets™ is a San Diego-based molecular diagnostics company dedicated to unleashing the power of genomics to improve pet health. The company's flagship product, OncoK9®, enables veterinarians to detect cancer in dogs with a simple blood draw. As a first-in-class multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test, OncoK9 employs cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and proprietary bioinformatics algorithms, empowering veterinarians to provide superior care to canine patients. OncoK9 is available at most veterinary clinics in the United States and Canada through PetDx, IDEXX Reference Laboratories, and Antech Diagnostics. To learn more, visit PetDx.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetDx