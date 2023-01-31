Perricone MD Expands Award-Winning High Potency Collection With Three New Powerhouses

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand that puts forth breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, announces its latest additions to the award-winning High Potency Collection with the launch of the Retinol Recovery Overnight Moisturizer, Face Finishing & Firming Toner and Hyaluronic Intensive Body Therapy.

The High Potency Retinol Recovery Overnight Moisturizer is a rich, ultra-nourishing moisturizer that works overnight to support the skin's natural recovery and renewal process. Formulated with a unique, highly stable triple retinol blend including encapsulated retinol, retinol ester and phyto-retinol to help deliver the look of collagen-rich skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles by accelerating skin renewal. In testing, 100% showed significant improvement in hydration*, 91% saw reduced dullness by morning** and 79% saw firmer, tighter skin with a visible reduction of fine lines and wrinkles**.

*In a clinical study of 30 women after 8 weeks.

**In a consumer study of 107 women after 28 days.

The High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Toner instantly revitalizes and tightens pores for a firmer, more even-looking skin. This daily rose-scented lightweight toner features a powerful blend of DMAE, alpha-hydroxy acid and rosewater to exfoliate, tighten and smooth for a more radiant, refreshed and healthy-looking complexion. In testing, 94% said it unclogs pores of impurities, dirt and oil*, 90% saw tighter-looking pores** and 86% saw smoother, more refined skin*.

*In a consumer study of 104 women after 28 days.

**In a consumer study of 61 women after 28 days.

The High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Body Therapy delivers immediate and intense hydration for visibly firm and smooth skin. Formulated with a unique Hyaluronic 4 + 2 Complex, which features 4 forms and 2 natural building blocks of hyaluronic acid. A mix of molecular weights allows the complex to penetrate different layers of skin to provide instant and long-lasting hydration and to promote smoother, firmer-looking skin with a visible reduction in skin crepiness. It is also formulated with DMAE, and ocean-sourced, brown algae extract, to firm and smooth while promoting the look of collagen-rich skin. In testing, 98% said it instantly hydrates, conditions, comforts and replenishes*, 93% showed significant improvement in skin texture** and 90% showed a reduction in skin crepiness**.

*In a consumer study of 105 women after 28 days.

**In a clinical study of 31 women after 8 weeks.

"We continue to expand our High Potency Collection with new innovations that feature tried and true ingredients that consumers know and trust, like retinol and hyaluronic acid," states Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "However, we have gone above and beyond to ensure we always deliver superior results with a unique approach which includes exclusive complexes like our Triple Retinol Blend and Hyaluronic 4 + 2 Complex."

"High Potency is one of the original collections developed by Dr. Perricone over twenty years ago, and is driven by his original signature sciences that put Perricone MD on the map," says Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "These latest innovations expand the collection to new formats, allowing our loyal customers to experience a more complete regimen."

The High Potency Retinol Recovery Overnight Moisturizer (2 US fl. oz. / $99), High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Toner (4 US fl. oz. / $45) and High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Body Therapy (6 US fl. oz. / $49), are available now at PerriconeMD.com and a variety of other retailers.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in." Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

