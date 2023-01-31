MyndVR Partners with AgeWell New York for First Health Care Coverage Plan

AgeWell to offer MyndVR's Virtual Reality Therapy Technology to CareWell ISNP Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndVR, the award-winning provider of VR-based, digital therapeutic experiences designed for the aging population, has announced the latest integration of their technology - for the first time ever, MyndVR will be covered by insurance. A pioneering partnership for MyndVR, AgeWell New York's CareWell members will now have access to MyndVR's virtual reality therapy sessions.

AgeWell New York is a specialty managed care organization serving Medicare and Medicaid populations in the New York metropolitan area, including the Bronx, New York (Manhattan), Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, Westchester, and Suffolk counties. As of January 1, CareWell plan members have access to virtual reality alternative therapies.

"Our members are enthusiastic about their ability to use MyndVR," said Agewell New York Lead Senior Benefits Advisor, Constance Harris-Fields. "We see this program helping with isolation, anxiety, and depression, while stimulating memories, conversation, and socialization, which is especially important in the wake of the pandemic." AgeWell New York's CareWell Plan members can use MyndVR headsets to enjoy virtual travel, special adventures, entertainment and more. They can also share their experience in real time with family members near and far. "We've seen first-hand how visiting a special place can brighten the outlook of our skilled nursing facility members. The MyndVR benefit enhances our personalized approach to health care."

"It is monumental to our mission to bring on board our first health insurance provider, to help broaden access to the impactful results of MyndVR to CareWell members," said MyndVR CEO and Founder, Chris Brickler. "As we continue spreading awareness of the importance of therapeutics in VR being covered by insurance, this is an exciting step in the right direction – only further proving why the Access to Prescriptive Digital Therapeutics Act has a growing need to be passed by Congress."

The partnership marks a major milestone for MyndVR as the company looks to expand coverage of its groundbreaking technology amongst Medicare Advantage plans and Managed Medicaid plans. The company also recently announced its DitigalTherapyNow.org coalition in support of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act, which would formally recognize digital therapeutics at a federal level. The coalition provides information, updates, resources, and a growing petition to support the successful passing of the bill.

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the leading provider of Virtual Reality solutions for senior living communities, home care agencies, Veteran homes, and individual adults aging in their own homes across the US, Canada, and Australia. The company is also a proud Allied Partner with We Honor Veterans. MyndVR is building the most advanced portfolio of original and licensed therapeutic VR content. In extending the company's reach, MyndVR announced strategic distribution partnerships with Select Rehabilitation, the largest contract therapy company in the US, and Omega Healthcare Investors, the largest REIT in senior care. MyndVR enables older adults to interact with the outside world in genuinely innovative ways that promote engagement, wellness, and above all, positive outcomes. MyndVR is also a co-creator of DigitalTherapyNOW.org – a purpose-driven coalition of academic and industry partners designed to educate lawmakers to support the successful passing of the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022. For more, visit MyndVR.com.

About AgeWell New York

AgeWell New York offers high quality and affordable Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans for individuals with Medicare, Medicare and Medicaid, and a Medicaid Advantage Plus (MAP) Plan for those who need community based long-term care services and supports in the home. AgeWell New York launched in 2012 to help seniors and vulnerable adults live well, feel well and age well in New York by delivering value in health care coverage and care management services. For more information, visit agewellnewyork.com, call 1-866-237-3210 or email info@agewellnewyork.com.

AgeWell New York, LLC is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan with a Medicare contract. AgeWell New York, LLC has a State Medicaid Agency Contract with the New York State Department of Health, and a New York State Medicaid contract for AgeWell New York Advantage Plus (HMO D-SNP). We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Other providers are available in the network. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all of your options. Enrollment in AgeWell New York, LLC depends on contract renewal. AgeWell New York complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. AgeWell New York cumple con las leyes federales de derechos civiles aplicables y no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, nacionalidad, edad, discapacidad o sexo. ATTENTION: If you speak Spanish, language assistance services are available to you free of charge. Call 1-866-237-3210 (TTY/TDD: 1-800-662-1220). ATENCIÓN: si hablas español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-866-237-3210 (TTY/TDD: 1-800-662-1220). Assistance services for other languages are also available free of charge at the number above 7 days a week from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, or email info@agewellnewyork.com, or visit agewellnewyork.com.

