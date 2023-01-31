Acumatica Previews Customer-driven Features, Capabilities During Summit Day 2 Keynote

Cloud ERP Leader Unveils 2023 R1 Product Functionality for Growing Businesses Across Industries, Shares Experimental Features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica today shared some of the enhanced features and capabilities that will be part of the upcoming 2023 R1 release of its cloud ERP solution and demonstrated how these updates will address the real-world needs of small and mid-sized businesses.

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) (PRNewswire)

The product upgrades featured in the Day 2 keynote presentation at Acumatica Summit 2023 represent significant advancements in usability, intelligence and industry functionality designed to help companies grow in today's challenging economic environment. 2023 R1 will be in beta on Feb. 2, with general availability planned for April.

"We rely on processes and channels to hear from and listen to our customers – to understand what they are looking for and how they would like Acumatica to respond to their needs," said Ali Jani, chief product officer at Acumatica. "We aggregate customer feedback to make informed and insightful decisions on identifying new capabilities in the product. This is what we mean by customer-driven innovation, and it's the approach we took to develop our latest update, Acumatica 2023 R1."

The Day 2 keynote presentation featured how 2023 R1 application-wide improvements and features will enrich the functionality of Acumatica's Industry Editions for businesses in critical areas, such as manufacturing, construction, retail-commerce and distribution. Additional details of the R1 upgrades and how the new release is delivering exceptional usability and empowering organizations to evolve, and grow are outlined here: https://www.acumatica.com/cloud-erp-software/acumatica-release-news/

The R1 release will also include the introduction of experimental and controlled release features enabling customers to test new capabilities and provide feedback. Features such as special orders for distribution and field service, Microsoft Teams integration and enhanced SendGrid templates will be available for users who sign up. Also included, based on customer feedback, is a native payment integration capability – providing credit card and ACH processing with better reconciliation, mobile portal payments, click-to-pay and gift cards – all due to be released broadly later this year.

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, recently recognized Acumatica's commitment to product innovation and customer success in its 2022 ERP Emotional Footprint for the Midmarket report. As one of only four Champions, Acumatica placed at the top of the Midmarket Enterprise Resource Planning Emotional Footprint Diamond. The recognition stands on the shoulders of hundreds of users evaluating 23 mid-market ERP applications, including Acumatica.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acumatica