SpartanNash Welcomes Ryan Speakes as VP, Fuel Center and Convenience Stores

Speakes will oversee operations at 37 fuel centers as well as convenience stores with focus on business optimization and growth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the hire of Ryan Speakes as Vice President, Fuel Center and Convenience Stores, effective immediately. Speakes joins SpartanNash from 7-Eleven, where he most recently served as Market Leader of Operations.

"The C-store market is growing globally, and SpartanNash sees tremendous opportunity to bring new innovations to this segment of our retail business," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson. "Having served in a variety of leadership positions in the fuel center and C-store industry, Ryan brings valuable expertise that we are excited to tap into at SpartanNash."

In his new role, Speakes will be responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction and operations plans for SpartanNash's 37 fuel centers, most of which include a convenience store and are co-located with a Company-owned grocery store. In addition, Speakes will play a critical role in managing the rising cost of fuel for consumers.

Prior to SpartanNash, Speakes spent the past 16 years serving in various operations and sales roles at Speedway and 7-Eleven. At Speedway, he rose from District Manager to a Regional Leader of Operations, consistently exceeding his sales revenue targets. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Business Administration from Tiffin University.

The addition of Speakes demonstrates SpartanNash's commitment to recruiting top talent and fostering a People First culture since CEO Tony Sarsam was appointed in 2020.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

