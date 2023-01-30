CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Portfolio Group ("Empire"), a leading Area Developer and Franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness , the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise, announced today it will open a new studio in the Charlotte, North Carolina neighborhood of Cotswold. The new studio will be located in Providence Plaza at 2935 Providence Road, Unit A103, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Cotswold, NC Orangetheory Fitness (PRNewswire)

Empire Portfolio Group Opens New Cotswold, NC Orangetheory Fitness Studio

The studio will feature state-of-the-art fitness equipment with a large lobby area to encourage community members to socialize before and after class. The studio will be celebrating its grand opening on February 13, 2023, and will offer new member specials throughout the month, giving locals the chance to try out the heart rate-based interval training fitness franchise as a founding member.

The group workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the 'Orange Effect' – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after the 60-minute workout. The studio will also have Orangetheory's new personalized MaxHR algorithm, which updates heart rate zones in real-time to improve individual performance results. The studio treadmills and rowers are integrated with OTconnect technology, a proprietary platform that creates an ecosystem of data and feedback highlighting each member's total distance, average/max incline, max miles per hour, and total moving time as part of the Orangetheory Fitness mobile app.

As one of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies and a leader in the boutique fitness space, Orangetheory Fitness was originally introduced to Charlotte in 2014. Since then, popular demand has fueled the opening of now 15 total locations in the area, including two new studios that opened last month. "We're thrilled to continue expanding the Orangetheory footprint throughout the Charlotte area. Cotswold residents will now have the chance to benefit from the science-based, technology-tracked, one-hour workouts that help members at any level of fitness improve their overall health and well-being," said Empire's CEO, Adam Krell.

For more information on the Cotswold Orangetheory Fitness studio and membership packages, please call 980-443-6425. Additional information on Orangetheory Fitness is available at www.orangetheory.com . Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® ( www.orangetheory.com ) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries.

About Empire Portfolio Group

Empire Portfolio Group, founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading franchisee and area representative of Orangetheory Fitness. Empire has over 130 Orangetheory Fitness studios across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit empireportfolio.com.

