The Joint Chiropractic Climbs the Entrepreneur 500 Ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® ranking for 2023. After achieving a No. 57 ranking in 2022, The Joint moves up five positions to No. 52 this year. In addition, The Joint was named the top franchise in the Chiropractic Services category.

"We are honored to be selected, again, by Entrepreneur as a franchise system that is making great strides in the critical areas of unit growth, financial stability and brand power," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The Joint continues to rise in this prestigious ranking which demonstrates the strength of our franchise system as we carry out our mission of providing affordable, accessible chiropractic care."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

In the 2023 edition of the Franchise 500®, the publication utilizes a ranking formula based on several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 800 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

