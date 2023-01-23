IAB Tech Lab Unveils Multi-Year Green Supply Path Initiative to Reduce Carbon Impact of Digital Ads

Collaborating With Scope3, Ad Net Zero, and the Industry at Large to Support Green Supply Chains

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standard-setting body, announced today at IAB's Annual Leadership Meeting the launch of the Green Supply Path Initiative to assist the advertising industry in meaningfully lowering carbon emissions via supply path optimization.

(PRNewsfoto/IAB Tech Lab) (PRNewswire)

"Programmatic advertising, like any other economic activity, contributes to global carbon emissions, which many brands have committed to reducing but lack meaningful ways to benchmark or enforce programmatically," said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. "As the global technical standard-setting body for the digital advertising ecosystem, Tech Lab's goal is to provide the information and mechanism to send and receive signals pertaining to carbon emissions programmatically. We believe this is a critical step in moving the industry towards a green future."

The initiative – designed to promote visibility into and accountability for carbon emissions across the digital advertising ecosystem and provide a means for buyers to enforce their emissions standards programmatically – will become the benchmark for how carbon emission signals are sent and received programmatically.

Prior to this announcement, IAB has been actively engaged with Ad Net Zero, participating in the global launch at Cannes in 2022. In collaboration with IAB Tech Lab, IAB is working on roll-out plans for AdNet Zero in the US and beyond. IAB and IAB Tech Lab are also exploring how the industry can develop a framework for the measurement and management of greenhouse gas emissions from media.

To determine how those numbers are calculated, IAB Tech Lab is working with Ad Net Zero and Scope 3, with additional industry players to follow, to assess how to quantify and operationalize lowering carbon emissions. IAB Tech Lab is also hosting industry-wide collaboration via the Green Initiative Working Group, which kicks off in February. Once complete, IAB Tech Lab will update existing supply chain frameworks to support green supply chains and minimize carbon impact.

With the goal of increasing transparency and bringing standards to the digital advertising supply chain, IAB Tech Lab is uniquely positioned to lead this initiative. Objectives include:

Launching the Green Initiative Working Group for the industry to align on approach, best practices, and how to send and receive signals programmatically

Publishing best practices and providing technical support pertaining to the Programmatic Supply Chain

Supporting the programmatic sending and receiving of emissions numbers

Hosting a dashboard showing green supply path benchmarks

"Excessively complex supply chains create duplication, which in turn leads to waste," said John Osborn, US Director, Ad Net Zero. "We look forward to working with IAB Tech Lab to track and programmatically endorse best practices to help our industry deliver on its full potential to support businesses and people to build a more sustainable future."

"We have a real opportunity to disrupt the system and make it work better for both us and the planet. The only way for that to happen is by giving organizations across every part of the ad industry, from buyers to sellers, a reliable and standardized infrastructure to understand their emissions and change their behaviors," said Brian O'Kelley, Co-Founder and CEO, Scope3. "This initiative and working group led by IAB Tech Lab is exactly what the industry needs right now and brings us that much closer to decarbonizing the media supply chain."

IAB Tech Lab is calling on the industry to help curb emissions from advertising production. To learn more about joining the Green Initiative Working Group in February 2023, please email techlab@iabtechlab.com.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability including the Global Privacy Platform. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab