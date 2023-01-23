Golf Legend Chi-Chi Rodriguez And Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation Partner With New Skillr App on iOS For Fundraising Meets Instant Golf VidChat Instructors And More

Golf Legend Chi-Chi Rodriguez And Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation Partner With New Skillr App on iOS For Fundraising Meets Instant Golf VidChat Instructors And More

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillr, the iOS app for affordable per-minute instant video chats with experts in a broad spectrum of fields, announced today that it has entered into a series of online sports coaching and charity fundraising partnership agreements with golf superstar American legend Chi-Chi Rodriguez and the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation.

World Golf Hall of Fame Member Chi-Chi Rodriguez and Skillr CEO Cassel Shapiro

"Golf Legend Chi-Chi Rodriguez Partners With VC Cass Shapiro's Skillr App For Instant Charitable Golf Help VidChats And More"

In 1992, Juan "Chi-Chi" Rodríguez was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, the first Puerto Rican so honored. Chi-Chi is a PGA and Senior PGA Tour legend and global superstar, and Army Veteran.

Rodríguez was born in 1935, the fifth of six siblings in a poor family in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. His father used to earn $18 a week as a laborer and cattle handler. When Rodríguez was seven years old, he helped the family by earning money as a water carrier on a sugar plantation. One day Juan wandered off into a golf course. When he saw that the caddies were earning more money than he was, he decided to become a caddie himself.

Rodríguez would take a branch from a guava tree and turn it into a golf club. Using a metal can as a "golf ball," he would practice what he had seen the "real" golfers do, teaching himself how to play golf. By the time he was nine years old, he was proficient at golf, and in 1947, at the age of 12, he scored a 67.

Under the new non-exclusive Skillr Channel Partnership Agreement, Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation is raising money to support its various educational programs by encouraging some of its golf instructors and friends to utilize the Skillr App to provide consumers around the world with affordable instant live one-on-one VidChat introductory and intermediate golf lessons.

Chi-Chi and the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation have also entered into Skillr Referral Program Agreements that provide for cash referral fees and long-term revenue royalty rights based on Skillr usage by consumers introduced to Skillr by Chi-Chi and his Foundation.

Chi-Chi stated, "I like to do something good every day of my life, and I want to leave the Earth better than I found it. Skillr helps you learn anything quickly and affordably with live video chat help from your Skillr App instructors."

Skillr CEO Shapiro, a Manhattan-based trader, venture capitalist and private equity fund manager, stated, "We at Skillr are excited to team with Chi Chi to support his charitable efforts while creating bespoke experiences for our consumers. For a limited time, consumers can use the Skillr App to donate to the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation while receiving a video chat golf lesson from one of the Foundation's excellent Skillr golf instructors. 100% of the proceeds from these lessons will go to the Foundation."

Shapiro further said, "It's an honor for the Skillr App on iOS to support Chi-Chi and his Foundation in their mission to improve lives through golf-integrated educational programs. We hope you'll not only better your swing, but that you'll learn more about Chi-Chi's legacy and his Foundation's many incredible programs. I'm truly honored to welcome my good friend Chi-Chi Rodriguez and his Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation to the Skillr family of investors, partners, advisors, and our thousands of expert Skillrs. Look for Chi-Chi's teams in the Skillr App in early February."

About the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation

The Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation's mission is to educate students in a public-private partnership and improve their academic performance, self-esteem, and character using the golf course as a living classroom. The Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation is the principal operator of two educational programs, the Chi Chi Rodriguez Academy and First Tee – Clearwater, as well as two public businesses, the Chi Chi Rodriguez Golf Club and Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range.

The Skillr App

In the Skillr App on iOS there are live Skillrs available to video chat on your topic of interest and on your schedule. Skillrs' expertise ranges from the educational to personal and professional, so now with the Skillr App your homework help, interview coaching, Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation golf pro lessons and more are on tap at affordable per-minute rates.

The Skillr Referral Program

Skillr provides a Referral Program through which influencers, consumers and Skillr pros alike – including Chi-Chi, other charities and channel partners, religious organizations, and educational institutions – can start earning cash today by referring new users to the Skillr App. New participants receive and distribute referral codes good for a totally free Skillr intro session with selected Skillrs.

About Skillr

Founded in Manhattan in 2020 and run by a serial-entrepreneur team led by venture capitalist and private equity fund manager Cassel Shapiro, Skillr, Inc., is a developer of software solutions built to address business and social opportunities in the education technology and the digital gig economy industries.

Download the Skillr App on iOS today: Skillr App Install Link

Disclaimer: Skillr is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the PGA, a registered trademark of the PGA Tour, or the World Golf Hall of Fame.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skillr