AFRM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Affirm Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=35772&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Affirm between February 12, 2021 and December 15, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Affirm Holdings, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's "buy-now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law