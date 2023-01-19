OFS Launches 150 W Raman Fiber Laser Module at Photonics West 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonics West 2023 -- OFS, a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative fiber optic products will showcase its new 150 W Raman Fiber Laser Module at the Photonics West Exposition being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California from January 31 through February 2, 2023.

OFS logo (PRNewsfoto/OFS) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging the Fiber Laser Building Block platform OFS developed for high-power CW fiber lasers, OFS provides leading-edge technology in easily integrated modules for rapid customer integration and development.

Phil Familletti, OFS Product Manager, states "OFS has designed the Raman Fiber Laser Module to serve as an ideal high-brightness pump source for other fiber and solid-state lasers. The new 150 W, 1480 nm Raman Fiber Laser Module significantly pushes the performance of Raman lasers designed for pumping EDFA's. The combination of the OFS Raman Fiber Laser Module and the OFS VLMA-Er Amplifier Module targets emerging applications such as next-generation LIDAR and free-space optical communications. Other applications include high brightness fiber laser pumping, pumping solid-state lasers, medical applications, and test and measurement." Technical details will be reported at Photonics West by Andrew Grimes in presentation 12400-49 "Long-term, stable, 115W output from an Erbium fiber amplifier pumped by a Raman fiber laser".

For more information on these and other OFS products, stop by OFS booth #4505 at Photonics West or visit www.ofsoptics.com/photonics-west.

