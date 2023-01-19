NCM Associates CEO Paul Faletti Appointed to Privacy4Cars Board of Advisors

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy4Cars, the first privacy-tech company focused on identifying the challenges posed by vehicle data and creating solutions to better protect consumers, announced today that Paul Faletti joined its Board of Advisors. This news comes on the heels of a record year for Privacy4Cars, which closed its second funding round and secured its fourth patent in December.

Paul is President and CEO of NCM Associates, the originator of the automotive industry 20 Group peer collaboration process. He has held executive roles at BMW Group, Jaguar Cars, and Maserati NA.

"Paul has visibility into a highly-valued and expansive dealer network," said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars Founder and CEO. "He sees firsthand what dealers are looking for when it comes to operations and best practices, and will be a valuable Advisor for expansion of our dealership privacy tools, education, and communication."

Paul joins Privacy4Cars' three current Board of Advisors: Chase Fraser, Managing Partner of FM Capital, Steve Greenfield, CEO and Founder of Automotive Ventures, and Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel (at whose NADA booth #4802 Privacy4Cars will showcase their recent merchandising integration on Jan 26-29).

"Andrea and the Privacy4Cars team are actively addressing a critical need in the automotive industry through their proactive management of private information contained in vehicles," said Paul. "I am pleased to be a part of this team's passion to address the increasing challenges through their proven and patented technology."

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. Our mission, Driving Privacy, means offering a suite of services to expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Privacy4Cars' patented solution helps users quickly and confidently clear vehicle users' personal information (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records. For more information, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com/ .

