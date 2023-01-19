Leith Toyota Earns Coveted Number One Sales Ranking in Raleigh Metro for 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leith Toyota has earned the number one Toyota sales ranking in the Raleigh metro based on new car sales as reported by Southeast Toyota for all of 2022.

"We're extremely proud and humbled to continue to earn the business of so many great people over the past year," said Boris Fershteyn, General Manager of Leith Toyota. "Whether it's our sales department, service, parts, business development center, or administration here at Leith Toyota, our team effort is what leads to our success every day."

Another key to Leith Toyota's success is their commitment to not charge over MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) on new Toyotas. "We will never charge over MSRP," said Alan Broughton, General Sales Manager of Leith Toyota. "We want customers for life."

Leith Toyota has also earned multiple DealerRater awards including "Toyota Dealer of the Year for North Carolina" in 2022 and 2020, as well as the "Consumer Satisfaction Award" in 2021, 2019, and 2017. DealerRater is the global standard for car dealership reviews and research.

Beyond Leith Toyota's success in new car sales, the dealership is also actively involved in helping local non-profits in the Triangle area through annual blood drives, toy drives during the holiday season, and more. Since 2016, Leith Toyota has donated to charitable organizations through their monthly "Win for Local Charity Contest." They have also made donations to Reelin for Research to benefit UNC Children's Hospital and childhood cancer research.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business founded in Raleigh, LeithCars.com has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, employing over 1,900 from the area. Named the #1 place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh Metro area for six years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, with 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.LeithCars.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Arsen

919-832-3232

mark.arsen@leithcars.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LeithCars.com