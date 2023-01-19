FuturePlan Names Aaron McIsaac New Head of FuturePlan Sales

Experienced Sales Executive to Lead National Distribution Network

DRESHER, Pa., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers, has named Aaron McIsaac its new Head of FuturePlan Sales.

FuturePlan (PRNewswire)

McIsaac will report directly to Kasey Price, president of FuturePlan, and lead sales strategy and distribution efforts across the line of business. He also will be responsible for driving a variety of market positioning and revenue enhancement initiatives focused on new and existing clients.

"Over the past few years, we've worked hard to evolve and grow the FuturePlan line of business and its capabilities, and in particular, the sales organization," said Price. "Aaron's leadership will be critical to our efforts to do more for our clients and pursue our ambitious sales and revenue goals for 2023 and beyond. He has strong client relationships and is deeply respected within the industry and across FuturePlan."

McIsaac has served as Divisional Vice President – West for FuturePlan since January 2020. He came to FuturePlan through the Goldleaf Partners acquisition in November 2019, having joined that organization in 2005 and ultimately serving as its Regional Sales Director.

Previously, McIsaac was Vice President, Sales & Services for Benefit Administration Corporation. He began his professional career in Human Resources with St. Mary's Duluth Clinic and Partridge River, Inc., after earning his bachelor's degree in Management from The College of St. Scholastica. McIsaac is a Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor.

Recruiting efforts to backfill McIsaac's divisional vice president responsibilities are now underway.

About FuturePlan

FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of September 30, 2022, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 45,000 retirement plans with more than 1.9 million participants and more than $104 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

FuturePlan's leadership team brings decades of expertise to serve clients and partners. Ascensus began building FuturePlan in 2010, uniting more than 30 exceptional retirement TPA firms from across the nation to transform the industry. The depth of experience, diverse strengths, and specialized expertise of our legacy TPA firms make FuturePlan an industry leader.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $672 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,700 associates as of September 30, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FuturePlan by Ascensus