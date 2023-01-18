SLAM Students to Perform, Highlight Their Campuses Nationwide during School Choice Week Showcase

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Several thousand students, teachers, and family members spanning four states will tune in for the SLAM Foundation's talent show marking National School Choice Week 2023. Hosted by students for students, the show will be streamed live from SLAM Miami, one of the non-profit foundation's more than a dozen public charter schools.

The upbeat event will take place 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Besides live performances, the showcase will incorporate video submissions from kindergartners through seniors across SLAM's ten campuses. The submissions were gathered through a contest that asked students to creatively express — such as through music, dance, rap, or poetry — why they chose SLAM.

The showcase will feature submissions from SLAM students in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, and Georgia, and reveal one lucky winner. The creator of the winning submission will receive a $500 award for a School Choice Week party at their school.

At least 300 students are expected to participate in the live event in Miami, with over 10,000 students, staff, and family members nationwide watching via live stream.

The SLAM showcase is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

"This event will shine a spotlight on our talented young scholars who have found a school that's right for them thanks to the availability of school choice," said Millie Sanchez, Chief Administrative Officer of the SLAM Foundation.

Join the fun and watch the talent show live at SLAM Miami, located at 542 N.W. 12th Avenue, Miami, FL. The event is open to members of the media and to the public via livestream at SLAMtalentshowcase.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

The SLAM Foundation is a non-profit educational organization supporting the expansion of K-12 tuition-free, public charter schools in underrepresented communities. More than 7,800 students attend SLAM charter schools in Florida, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. SLAM schools expose students to careers in sports medicine, media production, marketing, and the arts. SLAM creates a national platform for students to gain industry experience while developing on-the-job skills. Students can earn college credit through robust dual enrollment and Advanced Placement programs. SLAM schools are accredited and recognized as a system of distinction by COGNIA, under the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools division. For more information on SLAM, visit slamfoundation.org .

