QPS TAIWAN CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF CRO SERVICES

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QPS, a global contract research organization (CRO), is celebrating 20 years of excellence in comprehensive Clinical Research Services delivery in Taiwan. In addition to core competencies in Bioanalysis and Toxicology, QPS Taiwan also provides Pharmaceutical and Biotech drug development services, such as Phase I – IV clinical trials, a full complement of CRO services and a newly expanded capability in pharmacology studies.

QPS has built a center of excellence in Taiwan that is fully aligned with the Biotech & Pharmaceutical industry's needs.

Over the past 20 years, QPS has built a center of excellence in Taiwan that is fully aligned with the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industry's drug development needs, providing services across the continuum from preclinical through clinical studies. These facilities ensure that QPS has the skills, capabilities, and space to fully implement global Pharmaceutical and Biotech toxicology, pharmacology, and clinical drug development projects.

"QPS Taiwan is proud to celebrate this important milestone, providing CRO services in Taiwan for 20 years. Assessing the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals is a critical part of the drug development process, and QPS is honored to be a key player in this important work. We are grateful to the Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies that place their faith in QPS Taiwan to shepherd their new drug candidates through the development process" said Vincent Yen, Head of Administration of QPS Taiwan, QPS Qualitix & QPS Unitix.

As a key part of the 20th anniversary celebration year, QPS Taiwan is rolling out new multi-species capabilities in wound healing models and new pharmacology services in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and atopic dermatitis. As recently reported, QPS has hired Dr. Mei-Ling Hou, PhD to lead the new pharmacology department. Hou joins QPS from the Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB).

