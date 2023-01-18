Leading Hospitality Platform Qwick Partners with Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to Staff Super Bowl LVII Events Valleywide

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick , the technology-enabled leader in staffing for hospitality businesses and freelancers, has partnered with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee in preparation for the massive tourism influx expected throughout the Phoenix metro area leading up to February's game.

The new partnership between Qwick and the Host Committee, a nonprofit corporation that drives lasting social and economic impact by serving as the trusted organizational resource and concierge for hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality venues, positions Qwick as the Committee's exclusive hospitality staffer and recommended staffing platform.

As an official partner of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Qwick and its hospitality freelancers will staff numerous official committee events including the multi-day Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix. The Super Bowl and its related events are expected to bring 150,000 visitors to Phoenix and the surrounding cities.

"Hospitality is all about providing a memorable experience, and Qwick is proud to partner with the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee to ensure visitors and locals alike have exactly that as they attend official events and patronize surrounding restaurants and hotels," said Retta Kekic, chief marketing officer at Qwick. "Our platform is unique in that we solely serve the hospitality industry so businesses can focus on providing a great experience with the help of freelancers who have the right skills and background for each shift."

Qwick, which partners with major event venues, caterers, restaurants, hotels and stadiums is projecting to fill thousands of shifts across the Valley to serve increased tourist traffic around the game. In preparation, Qwick has amped up its local network of more than 100,000 qualified and vetted freelancers signed up in the Phoenix market. While the company operates in 23 cities across the U.S., freelancers from other markets can also pick up shifts in the Valley for extra work opportunities.

"The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee is excited to partner with a trusted leader in the greater Phoenix hospitality industry," said Kyle Hedstrom, senior vice president of finance and economic impact of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, "Our work with stakeholders to ensure the Valley and surrounding areas are equipped to provide the best experience is perfectly complemented by Qwick's network. We're looking forward to proudly showing off what Arizona has to offer come February."

About Qwick:

Qwick is the professional platform at the heart of the hospitality industry that matches experienced food and beverage freelancers with shifts in real time. Dedicated to serving those who serve us, Qwick empowers businesses to fill shifts and staff flexibly, while freelancers enjoy the freedom to make their own schedules and get paid the same day. As a growth-stage tech company, Qwick is rapidly expanding across the country and serves as a hospitality industry through-line. Qwick has earned multiple national recognitions, including "Great Place to Work'' certification for two consecutive years, and is the 32nd fastest-growing company in the U.S. on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at qwick.com .

