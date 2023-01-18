JanSport Launches Adaptive Collection - Accessible, Design-Forward Bags for Mobility Device Users and Others with Unique Needs

Inclusive and Affordable Collection Helps Close Gap for Underserved Community of People with Disabilities

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, adaptive fashion has gradually become mainstream with brands creating more design-forward, inclusive collections. Yet, many of the options available to the adaptive community are not to the design standards young people expect today. Launching nationwide, the JanSport Adaptive Collection features two new versatile, fashionable, and durable bags geared toward people with limited mobility.

In collaboration with Disability:IN, the leading organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business worldwide, the JanSport Adaptive Collection is the culmination of three years of dedicated research, product testing, and listening to the people with disabilities community. The new line embraces 50 years of JanSport's mission to be more inclusive with each backpack, bag and accessory created, while maintaining the classic look and feel of a JanSport that consumers know and love.

"JanSport strives to meet consumers where they are by intently listening and developing products that are inclusive, stylish and functional, while simultaneously providing an opportunity for self-expression," says Monica Rigali, Vice President, Global Brand, at JanSport. "Consumers with disabilities played an incredibly large role in our adaptive journey from conception to testing, and this collection would not have been possible without their honest advice, feedback and support."

The adaptive fashion market is projected to be worth some $490 billion by 2026 and is becoming mainstream as more brands develop design-forward, inclusive collections to recognize the one in four individuals in the U.S. with a disability. Many brands are going beyond functionality to build better design aesthetics into their clothing, bags and other products to appeal to consumers' personal styles.

"Disability:IN is proud to help retailers like JanSport to research, test and develop adaptive fashion lines that give consumers with disabilities access to more choice and expressivity," says Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "People with disabilities are driving the adaptive fashion movement, creating a tremendous opportunity for brands to both represent people with disabilities and showcase their progress towards inclusion in the way they design and innovate their products. While there is still a long way to go in the fashion industry, we applaud JanSport for its commitment to designing stylish backpacks that are inclusive to people with limited mobility needs," Houghton says.

JanSport's adaptive journey began with research and the goal to learn as much as possible about the community of adaptive bag users. Disability:IN provided JanSport with focus groups consisting of people with mobility-related disabilities, including wheelchair users, to conduct product testing and understand their frustrations with bags currently in the market.

JanSport learned that in addition to minimal strap features and limited color selections, the adaptive community sought more bags with a traditional appearance rather than many options that have a medical grade look and feel. The research process solidified JanSport's commitment to designing an adaptive backpack and a smaller crossbody accessory bag that would encompass the classic JanSport DNA and meet the needs of consumers.

The JanSport Adaptive Collection features two stylish, durable, and versatile products, including:

CENTRAL ADAPTIVE BACKPACK ($70)

Resembling the iconic JanSport SuperBreak backpack, the Central Adaptive Backpack is designed to fit securely against a mobility device's backrest for better balance. The backpack features a shortened height and decreased depth to enable users to easily reach items at the bottom of the bag. A padded main body was created for easier opening, along with easy release buckles and finger loops for dexterity limitations.

Easy adjust push handle loops are located on the back of the backpack for customization for all mobility devices. Anchor straps fit a wide variety of chair types and sizes and secure the bottom of the bag to the frame or around the back of a mobility device with ease. The backpack also includes no dangle and hassle-free shoulder straps with finger loop adjustments, tuck away shoulder straps for alternative carry methods, dual water bottle pockets, a laptop sleeve with organization pockets and has a 100% recycled 600D and lining.

CENTRAL ADAPTIVE CROSSBODY ($35)

Geared for any adventure, the Central Adaptive Crossbody attaches to a variety of mobility devices and is equipped with a removable shoulder strap, easy release buckles and finger loops for dexterity limitations. The bag features a structured front panel for ease of opening, a one-handed open/close and a SaniStash pocket. For versatility and added options, the Central Adaptive Accessory Bag includes tuck away adjustable loops and side attachment points for multiple carry and attachment methods. The bag also has a 100% recycled 600D and lining.

Each bag comes in two colorways - Black and Misty Rose (Powder Pink) and in one pattern - Hippie Days (Tie Dye). The Adaptive Collection is available now on jansport.com and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit jansport.com .

About JanSport

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in the Pacific Northwest by three pioneers in the outdoor industry and headquartered in Denver, CO. From the very beginning, JanSport has lived true to its purpose; Always With You. The brand is a true and trusted ally throughout all life adventures and values inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression. With sustainability at its core, JanSport is committed to improving the environmental impact of its products through material and manufacturing innovations, while continuing to provide the same durability, versatility, and long life JanSport packs are known for. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, the product offerings today include daypacks, bags and accessories sold on www.jansport.com , in department stores, and specialty and boutique retail locations throughout the world.

