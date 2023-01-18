Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Lane Partners Announce Recapitalization of Southline Phase I with Beacon Capital Partners

First Phase of State-of-the-Art Life Science Campus to Feature Two High-Quality, Purpose-Built Life Science Buildings Conveniently Located Adjacent to Highly Accessible Public Transit Options, Including BART and Caltrain

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") and Lane Partners ("Lane") today announced the completion of a recapitalization of Southline Phase I, a leading, transit-oriented life science development in South San Francisco. As part of the recapitalization, an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners ("Beacon"), a leading real estate developer, owner, and manager of life science and office properties, has joined the ownership group for the first phase of development. The project has also secured construction financing from Square Mile Capital and Bank OZK. Financial terms of the recapitalization and financing were not disclosed.

A rendering of the first phase of Southline, a state-of-the-art life science campus. (PRNewswire)

Centrally located in South San Francisco within walking distance of both the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Caltrain transit lines, the state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Southline development consists of an aggregated 31 acres with entitlements to build a total of 2.8 million square feet. Goldman Sachs and Lane began assembling the land for the Southline development in October 2017, with the overarching goal to build one of the most innovative and sophisticated life science-focused developments in the country.

The new ownership team has started construction on the first of two buildings in Phase I which will total more than 715,000 square feet. The project is designed to suit the needs of the world's most innovative life science and technology tenants. Phase I will also include a stand-alone amenity building featuring a fitness center, restaurant, and café, as well as a parking garage.

"We are thrilled to form a new partnership and bring our collective development expertise to begin construction on the first phase of a project that we believe will provide life science and technology companies with best-in-class space," said Michael Ungari, partner, Goldman Sachs. "It is exciting to be able to move forward with a large-scale development despite a volatile market environment, and we believe the quality of our ownership team and lenders allowed us to do so."

"The completion of recapitalizing Phase I of Southline is an extraordinary milestone for the project and we could not be more excited about the first phase of development and the caliber of this new partnership," said Marcus Gilmour, principal at Lane Partners. "Southline is a generational campus located in one of the premier life science clusters in the world and, as such, will provide excellent transit optionality, numerous amenities, and the ability to accommodate tenant growth and expansion within the campus. We are very much looking forward to seeing Southline come to life."

"We believe in the long-term strength of the Bay Area market and are very pleased to partner with the experienced teams at Goldman Sachs and Lane to help bring the vision of Southline to life," said Fred Seigel, president and chief executive officer of Beacon. "The South San Francisco location and direct access to the San Bruno BART station truly sets it apart. The scale and innovative approach of the development has unmatched potential to accommodate future growth of tenant companies, making it an optimal choice for leading companies."

Eastdil Secured advised Goldman Sachs and Lane on the recapitalization and arranged the construction financing.

"This development presented a unique and compelling opportunity to bring together exceptional sponsors to invest in a visionary development that we believe has the potential to change the landscape in one of the most dynamic and innovative life science markets in the country," said Paul Nelson, managing director at Eastdil Secured. "Southline will be a model for premier biotechnology campuses across the U.S., and we are pleased to have supported the joint venture in achieving this critical milestone for the first phase of the development."

