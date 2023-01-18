First Community Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results and Increased Cash Dividend

Highlights

  • Diluted EPS of $0.53 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.92 per common share for the year of 2022.
  • Net income of $14.613 million for the year of 2022 compared to $15.465 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $18.259 million for the year of 2022, compared to $19.982 million for the year of 2021. Total revenue on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for 2022 was $49 thousand compared to $3.340 million for the year of 2021.
  • Net income of $4.043 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 3.2% year-over-year and 2.3% from the linked quarter.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $5.184 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 5.5% year-over year and 2.7% on a linked quarter. Revenue related to PPP loans was $1 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Pure (non-CD) deposit growth, including customer cash management accounts, of $58.3 million during the year of 2022, a 4.5% growth rate.
  • Total loan growth of $117.2 million or 13.6% during the year of 2022 and $30.6 million or 3.2% during the fourth quarter of the year, an annualized growth rate of 12.8%.
  • Key credit quality metrics continue to be strong with 2022 net loan recoveries of $361 thousand, non-performing assets of 0.35%, and past due loans of 0.06% at year-end 2022.
  • Investment advisory revenue of $1.033 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $4.479 million for the year of 2022, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year. Assets under management (AUM) were $558.8 million at December 31, 2022, up from $529.5 at September 30, 2022.
  • Increased cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, the 84th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.
  • Full-service banking office opened in Rock Hill, South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq:  FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2022.  Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.043 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.53 compared to $3.919 million and $0.52 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $3.951 million and $0.52 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase in net income of 3.2% year-over-year and 2.3% on a linked quarter basis.  Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (PTPPE) in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.184 million compared to fourth quarter of 2021 PTPPE of $4.912 million and third quarter 2022 PTPPE of $5.050 million, an increase of 5.5% year-over-year and 2.7% on a linked quarter.  Income related to PPP loans, including interest and deferred fees, was $1 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $254 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $14.613 million compared to $15.465 million in 2021.  Diluted earnings per common share were $1.92 for 2022 compared to $2.05 in 2021.  For the year ended December 31, 2022 PTPPE were $18.259 million compared to $19.982 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.  It should be noted that total income related to interest and deferred fees on PPP loans for 2022 was $49 thousand compared to $3.340 million for the year of 2021.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved an increased cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.14 per common share.  This dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of January 31, 2023.  First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to increase our cash dividend which has continued uninterrupted for 84 consecutive quarters."

As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the company's 7,577,912 shares outstanding on December 31, 2022.  Under the repurchase plan, the company may repurchase shares from time to time.  No shares have been repurchased under this plan.

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute.  At December 31, 2022, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.63%, 13.45%, and 14.49%, respectively.  This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2021 of 8.45%, 13.97%, and 15.15%, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 13.45% compared to 13.97% at December 31, 2021.  Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 6.21% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 6.03% at September 30, 2022 and 8.00% as of December 31, 2021.  The TCE ratio, excluding the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL), increased during the fourth quarter to 8.01% compared to 7.90% as of September 30, 2022 and 7.80% at December 31, 2021.

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share increased during the quarter from $13.03 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $13.59 per share as of December 31, 2022.  Excluding AOCL, TBV per share increased in the quarter from $17.43 per share as of September 30, 2022 to $17.86 per share as of December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality 

The company's asset quality remains strong.  The non-performing assets were 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.36% at September 30, 2022.  Non-performing assets were $5.8 million at year-end 2022, relatively flat on a linked quarter.  The past due ratio for all loans was 0.06% at year-end 2022, compared to 0.04% at September 30, 2022.  During the fourth quarter of 2022 the bank experienced net loan recoveries of $13 thousand, with overall net loan recoveries for the year of 2022 of $361 thousand.   The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 4.47% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2022 compared to 4.90% on a linked quarter and 6.27% at the end of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $30.6 million which is an annualized growth rate of 12.8%.  Year-to-date through December 31, 2022, loan growth was $117.2 million which is a 13.6% annual growth rate.  Commercial loan production was $51.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $257.9 million for the year of 2022.  First Community Bank President Ted Nissen noted, "New loan production was lower in the fourth quarter of 2022; however, draws on unfunded commercial construction loans were up significantly during the quarter which contributed to the overall growth in loan outstandings.  As we move into 2023, we expect some softening of loan demand which will likely be offset somewhat by lower payoffs."

At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $1.385 billion compared to $1.361 billion at December 31, 2021, an annual growth rate of 1.8%.  Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $44.0 million, during 2022 to $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.237 billion at December 31, 2021, a 3.6 % annual growth rate.  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, increased 26.8% during 2022, to $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 from $54.2 million at December 31, 2021.  During the fourth quarter of 2022, total deposits decreased to $1.385 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.436 billion at September 30, 2022.  Pure deposits were $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $1.326 billion at September 30, 2022.  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $68.7 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $73.7 million at September 30, 2022.  Costs of deposits increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.25% in the fourth quarter from 0.09% in the third quarter of 2022.  Cost of funds also increased on a linked quarter basis to 0.43% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.14% in the third quarter of the year.  Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been our low cost deposit base.  During the fourth quarter of 2022, we began to experience pressure on interest rates for interest bearing deposits as a result of the rapidly rising rate environment, although we were able to lag those increases earlier in the year. As expected, total deposits declined during this period of quantitative tightening.  Since June 30, 2022, total deposits have decreased by 5.7% ($83.6 million).  We have augmented our funding with short term borrowings."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the year of 2022 increased 5.9% to $47.9 million compared to $45.3 million for the year of 2021.  On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $12.8 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 4.5%.  The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.29% in the third quarter of the year.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2.513 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.673 million in the third quarter of the year and $3.626 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Total non-interest income, for the year of 2022 was $11.569 million, compared to 2021 non-interest income of $13.904 million.

Gain on sale revenues in the mortgage line of business were $290 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 unchanged on a linked quarter and down from $1.039 million year-over-year.  Total gain-on-sale revenues for the mortgage line of business in 2022 were $1.900 million compared to $4.319 million for the year of 2021.  Total mortgage loan production decreased 37.7% in 2022 compared to 2021.  Mr. Crapps noted, "The year of 2022 was extremely challenging for the mortgage industry and our mortgage line of business.  Production in 2022 has been impacted by rapidly rising rates and low housing inventory and a 53% reduction in refinance activity compared to 2021. As we have previously disclosed, our bank began to market an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) loan product to provide borrowers with an alternative to fixed rate mortgage loans during the year.  As these loans are being held on our balance sheet, the result is additive to loan growth but results in less gain-on-sale fee revenue.  We have also increased focus on construction lending where demand has remained more constant."

Mr. Crapps continued, "Although still strong, revenue in our financial planning and investment advisory line of business and related AUM have been affected by the stock market performance during 2022."  Revenue in the investment advisory line of business was $1.033 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.053 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.121 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.  Total revenue in 2022 was $4.479 million compared to $3.995 million in 2021, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year.  AUM ended 2022 at $558.8 million compared to $529.5 million at September 30, 2022 and $650.9 million at year-end 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $10.694 million, up $277 thousand over non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022.  Salaries and benefits expense was up $317 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to increased incentive accruals for greater than target performance and the acquisition of additional mortgage lenders in the third quarter and higher mortgage production in the fourth quarter.  There was an increase in marketing and public relations expenses of $126 thousand in the fourth quarter related to more frequent media placements and the development and production of new marketing initiatives.  Other real estate expenses were up $194 thousand on a linked quarter basis due to a write down on an OREO property and the accrued real estate taxes for a non-accrual loan.  These expense increases were offset by a decrease in Other expense of $311 thousand during the fourth quarter, a more typical level compared to the third quarter which had higher fees related to some legal, professional, recruiting, and consulting expenses.

Other

On October 20, 2022, the company opened a full-service banking office in Rock Hill, South Carolina.  Earlier in 2022, the Company entered this market with the launch of a Loan Production Office.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina.  First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers.  First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia.  For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans" or other statements that indicate future periods.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION







BALANCE SHEET DATA







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









As of



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021








  Total Assets


$    1,672,946

$    1,651,829

$    1,684,824

$    1,652,279

$    1,584,508

  Other Short-term Investments and CD's1


12,937

17,244

76,918

68,169

47,049

  Investment Securities







     Investments Held-to-Maturity


228,701

233,301

233,730

-

-

     Investments Available-for-Sale


331,862

338,350

337,254

577,820

564,839

     Other Investments at Cost


4,191

1,929

1,929

1,879

1,785

   Total Investment Securities


564,754

573,580

572,913

579,699

566,624

  Loans Held for Sale


1,779

1,758

4,533

12,095

7,120

  Loans







     Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans


219

238

250

269

1,467

     Non-PPP Loans


980,638

949,972

916,082

875,528

862,235

  Total Loans


980,857

950,210

916,332

875,797

863,702

  Allowance for Loan Losses


11,336

11,315

11,220

11,063

11,179

  Goodwill


14,637

14,637

14,637

14,637

14,637

  Other Intangibles


761

801

840

879

919

  Total Deposits


1,385,382

1,436,256

1,468,975

1,430,748

1,361,291

  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase


68,743

73,659

71,800

68,060

54,216

  Federal Funds Purchased


22,000

-

-

-

-

  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


50,000

-

-

-

-

  Junior Subordinated Debt


14,964

14,964

14,964

14,964

14,964

  Shareholders' Equity


118,361

114,145

117,592

125,380

140,998








  Book Value Per Common Share


15.62

15.07

$          15.54

$          16.59

$          18.68

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share 


13.59

13.03

$          13.50

$          14.53

$          16.62

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share excluding Accumulated Other 

17.86

17.43

$          17.00

$          16.52

$          16.18

     Comprehensive Income (Loss)







  Equity to Assets


7.08 %

6.91 %

6.98 %

7.59 %

8.90 %

  Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio)

6.21 %

6.03 %

6.12 %

6.71 %

8.00 %

  TCE Ratio excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)  

8.01 %

7.90 %

7.59 %

7.56 %

7.80 %

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)


70.93 %

66.28 %

62.69 %

62.06 %

63.97 %

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)


70.80 %

66.16 %

62.38 %

61.21 %

63.45 %

  Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans


1.16 %

1.19 %

1.22 %

1.26 %

1.29 %








Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):







  Leverage Ratio


8.63 %

8.53 %

8.34 %

8.43 %

8.45 %

  Tier 1 Capital Ratio


13.45 %

13.42 %

13.47 %

13.89 %

13.97 %

  Total Capital Ratio


14.49 %

14.49 %

14.57 %

15.03 %

15.15 %

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio


13.45 %

13.42 %

13.47 %

13.89 %

13.97 %

  Tier 1 Regulatory Capital


$       145,578

$       142,305

$       137,910

$       135,555

$       132,918

  Total Regulatory Capital


$       156,914

$       153,620

$       149,130

$       146,618

$       144,097

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital


$       145,578

$       142,305

$       137,910

$       135,555

$       132,918








1 Includes federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits













Average Balances:


Three months ended


Twelve months ended



December 31,


December 31,



2022

2021


2022

2021








  Average Total Assets


$    1,677,109

$    1,593,657


$    1,652,946

$    1,520,358

  Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)


969,015

880,026


920,379

888,973

  Average Investment Securities


568,833

532,392


570,552

456,805

  Average Short-term Investments and CDs


24,869

78,089


50,450

73,387

  Average Earning Assets


1,562,717

1,490,507


1,541,381

1,419,165

  Average Deposits


1,416,915

1,363,235


1,417,618

1,292,727

  Average Other Borrowings


131,470

77,098


100,722

77,158

  Average Shareholders' Equity


115,480

140,180


121,881

137,866








Asset Quality:


 As of 



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)







  Special Mention


$             557

$             596

$             684

$          1,668

$          1,626

  Substandard


6,082

6,539

6,710

7,849

7,872

  Doubtful



-

-

-

-

  Pass


974,218

943,075

908,938

866,280

854,204



$       980,857

$       950,210

$       916,332

$       875,797

$       863,702

Nonperforming Assets







  Non-accrual Loans


$          4,895

$          4,875

$          4,351

$             148

$             250

  Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets


934

984

984

1,146

1,165

  Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More


2

30

-

174

-

Total Nonperforming Assets


$          5,831

$          5,889

$          5,335

$          1,468

$          1,415

Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings


$               88

$               91

$             125

$          1,393

$          1,444










 Three months ended 


 Twelve months ended 



December 31,


December 31,



2022

2021


2022

2021

  Loans Charged-off


$               -

$                 5


$                 4

$             132

  Overdrafts Charged-off


21

10


64

50

  Loan Recoveries


(13)

(223)


(365)

(610)

  Overdraft Recoveries


(4)

(5)


(12)

(27)

     Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)


$                 4

$            (213)


$            (309)

$            (455)

Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2


0.00 %

(0.10 %)


(0.03 %)

(0.05 %)

2 Annualized







FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION
















INCOME STATEMENT DATA

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


















Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Twelve months ended




December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,




2022

2021


2022

2021


2022

2021


2022

2021


2022

2021



















  Interest income


$    15,057

$    11,656


$    13,352

$    12,982


$    11,513

$    11,664


$    11,195

$    11,218


$   51,117

$   47,520


  Interest expense


1,692

492


558

526


462

572


462

651


3,174

2,241


  Net interest income


13,365

11,164


12,794

12,456


11,051

11,092


10,733

10,567


47,943

45,279


  Provision for (release of) loan losses


25

(59)


18

49


(70)

168


(125)

177


(152)

335


  Net interest income after provision


13,340

11,223


12,776

12,407


11,121

10,924


10,858

10,390


48,095

44,944


  Non-interest income

















    Deposit service charges


190

262


243

257


262

212


265

246


960

977


    Mortgage banking income


290

1,039


290

1,147


481

1,143


839

990


1,900

4,319


    Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions  

1,033

1,121


1,053

1,040


1,195

957


1,198

877


4,479

3,995


    Gain (loss) on sale of other assets


(74)

103


-

13


(45)

-


-

77


(119)

193


    Other non-recurring income


(2)

24


-

47


5

-


4

100


7

171


    Other


1,076

1,077


1,087

1,060


1,111

1,106


1,068

1,006


4,342

4,249


  Total non-interest income


2,513

3,626


2,673

3,564


3,009

3,418


3,374

3,296


11,569

13,904


  Non-interest expense

















    Salaries and employee benefits


6,690

6,188


6,373

6,394


6,175

5,948


6,119

5,964


25,357

24,494


    Occupancy


725

740


786

743


786

734


705

730


3,002

2,947


    Equipment


351

347


331

336


329

338


332

275


1,343

1,296


    Marketing and public relations


289

324


163

140


446

313


361

396


1,259

1,173


    FDIC assessment 


112

114


121

189


105

146


130

169


468

618


    Other real estate expenses


213

(37)


19

58


29

55


47

29


308

105


    Amortization of intangibles


40

40


39

52


40

52


39

57


158

201


    Other


2,274

2,162


2,585

1,993


2,278

2,292


2,221

1,920


9,358

8,367


  Total non-interest expense


10,694

9,878


10,417

9,905


10,188

9,878


9,954

9,540


41,253

39,201


  Income before taxes


5,159

4,971


5,032

6,066


3,942

4,464


4,278

4,146


18,411

19,647


  Income tax expense


1,116

1,052


1,081

1,318


812

921


789

891


3,798

4,182


  Net income


$     4,043

$      3,919


$     3,951

$     4,748


$      3,130

$      3,543


$      3,489

$      3,255


$   14,613

$   15,465



















  Per share data

















     Net income, basic 


$       0.54

$        0.52


$       0.52

$       0.63


$        0.42

$        0.47


$        0.46

$        0.44


$       1.94

$       2.06


     Net income, diluted 


$       0.53

$        0.52


$       0.52

$       0.63


$        0.41

$        0.47


$        0.46

$        0.43


$       1.92

$       2.05



















  Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,537,227

7,503,835


7,531,104

7,498,832


7,526,284

7,485,625


7,518,375

7,475,522


7,527,496

7,491,053


  Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,619,524

7,564,909


7,607,909

7,555,998


7,607,349

7,537,179


7,594,840

7,522,568


7,609,487

7,548,840


  Shares outstanding period end


7,577,912

7,548,638


7,572,517

7,544,374


7,566,633

7,539,587


7,559,760

7,524,944


7,577,912

7,548,638



















  Return on average assets


0.96 %

0.98 %


0.94 %

1.22 %


0.76 %

0.94 %


0.87 %

0.92 %


0.88 %

1.02 %


  Return on average common equity


13.89 %

11.09 %


13.17 %

13.42 %


10.82 %

10.51 %


10.31 %

9.74 %


11.99 %

11.22 %


  Return on average tangible common equity

16.03 %

12.48 %


15.14 %

15.10 %


12.48 %

11.89 %


11.63 %

11.01 %


13.73 %

12.65 %


  Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 

3.39 %

2.97 %


3.26 %

3.43 %


2.90 %

3.17 %


2.87 %

3.20 %


3.11 %

3.19 %


  Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)


3.42 %

3.01 %


3.29 %

3.47 %


2.93 %

3.20 %


2.91 %

3.23 %


3.14 %

3.23 %


  Efficiency ratio1


66.53 %

66.74 %


66.78 %

61.56 %


71.60 %

67.50 %


69.93 %

69.16 %


68.60 %

66.09 %


1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities











Three months ended December 31, 2022


Three months ended December 31, 2021



Average

Interest 

Yield/


Average

Interest 

Yield/



Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Assets









Earning assets









  Loans









     PPP loans

$                228

$               1

1.74 %


$             4,882

$           254

20.64 %


     Non-PPP loans

968,787

10,826

4.43 %


875,144

9,269

4.20 %


  Total loans

969,015

10,827

4.43 %


880,026

9,523

4.29 %


  Non-taxable securities

52,561

385

2.91 %


54,399

400

2.92 %


  Taxable securities

516,272

3,599

2.77 %


477,993

1,696

1.41 %


  Int bearing deposits in other banks

24,869

246

3.92 %


78,081

37

0.19 %


  Fed funds sold

-

-

NA


8

-

0.00 %


Total earning assets

1,562,717

15,057

3.82 %


1,490,507

11,656

3.10 %


Cash and due from banks

26,260




26,113




Premises and equipment

31,926




32,932




Goodwill and other intangibles

15,418




15,575




Other assets

52,102




39,639




Allowance for loan losses

(11,314)




(11,109)




Total assets

$       1,677,109




$       1,593,657













Liabilities









Interest-bearing liabilities









  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$          334,724

$           135

0.16 %


$          325,007

$             44

0.05 %


  Money market accounts

304,784

559

0.73 %


290,401

112

0.15 %


  Savings deposits

162,876

37

0.09 %


141,745

20

0.06 %


  Time deposits

135,882

144

0.42 %


155,333

194

0.50 %


  Fed funds purchased

5,674

51

3.57 %


-

-

NA


  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  

73,310

148

0.80 %


62,134

19

0.12 %


  Other short-term debt

37,522

370

3.91 %


-

-

NA


  Other long-term debt

14,964

248

6.58 %


14,964

103

2.73 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,069,736

1,692

0.63 %


989,584

492

0.20 %


Demand deposits

478,649




450,749




Other liabilities

13,244




13,144




Shareholders' equity

115,480




140,180




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       1,677,109




$       1,593,657













Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.25 %




0.11 %


Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.43 %




0.14 %


Net interest spread 



3.19 %




2.90 %


Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans


$       13,364

3.39 %



$       10,910

2.91 %


Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans


$       13,365

3.39 %



$       11,164

2.97 %


Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$       13,485

3.42 %



$       11,047

2.95 %


Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$       13,486

3.42 %



$       11,301

3.01 %


FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities











Twelve months ended December 31, 2022


Twelve months ended December 31, 2021



Average

Interest 

Yield/


Average

Interest 

Yield/



Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Assets









Earning assets









  Loans









     PPP loans

$                336

$             49

14.58 %


$           36,837

$         3,340

9.07 %


     Non-PPP loans

920,043

39,185

4.26 %


852,136

36,331

4.26 %


  Total loans

920,379

39,234

4.26 %


888,973

39,671

4.46 %


  Non-taxable securities

52,501

1,525

2.90 %


54,771

1,564

2.86 %


  Taxable securities

518,051

9,725

1.88 %


402,034

6,155

1.53 %


  Int bearing deposits in other banks

50,435

633

1.26 %


72,823

130

0.18 %


  Fed funds sold

15

-

0.00 %


564

-

0.00 %


Total earning assets

1,541,381

51,117

3.32 %


1,419,165

47,520

3.35 %


Cash and due from banks

27,034




23,668




Premises and equipment

32,274




33,780




Goodwill and other intangibles

15,476




15,649




Other assets

48,031




38,846




Allowance for loan losses

(11,250)




(10,750)




Total assets

$       1,652,946




$       1,520,358













Liabilities









Interest-bearing liabilities









  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$          336,115

$           273

0.08 %


$          303,633

$           196

0.06 %


  Money market accounts

308,473

943

0.31 %


273,005

471

0.17 %


  Savings deposits

157,626

102

0.06 %


134,980

78

0.06 %


  Time deposits

146,112

531

0.36 %


158,053

995

0.63 %


  Fed funds purchased

1,496

53

3.54 %


-

-

NA


  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

74,805

227

0.30 %


62,194

85

0.14 %


  Other short-term debt

9,457

370

3.91 %


-

-

NA


  Other long-term debt

14,964

675

4.51 %


14,964

416

2.78 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,049,048

3,174

0.30 %


946,829

2,241

0.24 %


Demand deposits

469,292




423,056




Other liabilities

12,725




12,607




Shareholders' equity

121,881




137,866




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       1,652,946




$       1,520,358













Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.13 %




0.13 %


Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.21 %




0.16 %


Net interest spread 



3.01 %




3.11 %


Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans


$       47,894

3.11 %



$       41,939

3.03 %


Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans


$       47,943

3.11 %



$       45,279

3.19 %


Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$       48,406

3.14 %



$       42,436

3.07 %


Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$       48,455

3.14 %



$       45,776

3.23 %


The tables below provide a reconciliation of non‑GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:




 December

 31,



 September

 30,



June

 30,



March

 31,



December

 31,


Tangible book value per common share



2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


Tangible common equity per common share (nonGAAP)


$

13.59


$

13.03


$

13.50


$

14.53


$

16.62


Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.03



2.04



2.04



2.06



2.06


Book value per common share (GAAP)


$

15.62


$

15.07


$

15.54


$

16.59


$

18.68


Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
     assets

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (nonGAAP)



6.21

%


6.03

%


6.12

%


6.71

%


8.00

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.87

%


0.88

%


0.86

%


0.88

%


0.90

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.08

%


6.91

%


6.98

%


7.59

%


8.90

%




December

 31,



September

 30,



June

 30,



March

 31,



December

 31,


Tangible book value per common share excluding
     accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



2022



2022



2022



2022



2021


Tangible common equity per common share excluding
     accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
     (nonGAAP)


$

17.86


$

17.43


$

17.00


$

16.52


$

16.18


Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated
     other comprehensive income (loss)



(2.24)



(2.36)



(1.46)



0.07



2.50


Book value per common share (GAAP)


$

15.62


$

15.07


$

15.54


$

16.59


$

18.68


Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible
     assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive
     income (loss)

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding
     accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
     (nonGAAP)



8.01

%


7.90

%


7.59

%


7.56

%


7.80

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets and accumulated
     other comprehensive income (loss)



(0.93)

%


(0.99)

%


(0.61)

%


0.03

%


1.10

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.08

%


6.91

%


6.98

%


7.59

%


8.90

%

Return on average tangible
common equity

Three months ended
December 31,

Three months ended
September 30,

Three months ended
June 30,


Three months ended
March 31,


Twelve months ended
December 31,


2022

2021

2022


2021


2022

2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


Return on average tangible
common equity (non-GAAP)

16.03

%

12.48

%

 

15.14

 

%

15.10

%

12.48

%

11.89

%

11.63

%

11.01

%

13.73

%

12.65

%

Effect to adjust for intangible
assets

(2.14)

%

(1.39)

%

 

(1.97)

%

 

(1.68)

%

(1.66)

%

(1.38)

%

(1.32)

%

(1.27)

%

(1.74)

%

(1.43)

%

Return on average common
equity (GAAP)

13.89

%

11.09

%

13.17

 

%

 

13.42

%

10.82

%

10.51

%

10.31

%

9.74

%

11.99

%

11.22

%


Three months ended

 Twelve months ended


December

31,


September

30,

December

31,

 

December 31,

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings


2022



2022



2021


2022


2021

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non‑GAAP)

$

5,184


$

5,050


$

4,912

$

18,259

$

19,982

Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings


(1,141)



(1,099)



(993)


(3,646)


(4,517)

Net Income (GAAP)

$

4,043


$

3,951


$

3,919

$

14,613

$

15,465




Three months ended

Twelve months ended




December 31,

December 31,

Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans



2022



2021




2022

2021

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.39 %



2.91 %




3.11 %

3.03 %

Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.00



0.06




0.00

0.16

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.39 %



2.97 %




3.11 %

3.19 %




Three months ended

Twelve months ended




December 31,

December 31,

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding
     PPP Loans



2022



2021




2022

2021

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding
     PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.42 %



2.95 %




3.14 %

3.07 %

Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.00



0.06




0.00

0.16

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)



3.42 %



3.01 %




3.14 %

3.23 %

Loans and loan growth



December 31,
2022


September 30,
2022


Growth
Dollars

Annualized
Growth
Rate

Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)


$

980,638


949,972


30,666


12.8

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities



0


0


0


0

%

Non-PPP Loans (nonGAAP)


$

980,638

$

949,972

$

30,666


12.8

%

PPP Loans



219


238


(19)


(31.7)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)


$

980,857

$

950,210

$

30,647


12.8

%

Loans and loan growth



December 31,
2022



December 31,
2021


Growth
Dollars

Annualized
Growth
Rate

Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)


$

980,638



862,235


118,403


13.7

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0


0


0

%

Non-PPP Loans (nonGAAP)


$

980,638


$

862,235

$

118,403


13.7

%

PPP Loans



219



1,467


(1,248)


(85.1)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)


$

980,857


$

863,702

$

117,155


13.6

%

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

  • "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
  • "Tangible book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total common shares outstanding.
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets and other comprehensive income (loss).
  • "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
  • "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
  • "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities.  "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
  • "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans.  "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

