DoControl Announces SaaS Security Platform Expansion with Shadow Apps Module Launch

New module introduces shadow SaaS application discovery, monitoring, and remediation to protect businesses from supply chain attacks

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl, the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, today announced a platform expansion with the launch of its comprehensive Shadow Apps solution. Building on prior innovations that address mission-critical use cases, DoControl's newest module introduces shadow SaaS application discovery, monitoring, and remediation to better protect businesses from SaaS supply chain attacks.

SaaS application-to-application connectivity features increase risk by introducing machine identities that are often overprivileged, unsanctioned, and unmonitored. Compromised machine identities can easily gain permission to read, write, and delete sensitive data on improperly managed applications, significantly increasing security, business, and compliance risk for organizations. DoControl's SaaS Security Platform expansion provides complete visibility and control across all sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS applications to close compliance gaps and remediate supply chain-based attack vectors automatically.

The significant growth of SaaS applications, the demand to integrate them, and the economic pressures to consolidate vendors are contributing to a market need for a single service platform that provides centralized security across disparate applications. Offering CASB, DLP, Insider Risk, Workflows, and now Shadow Apps, DoControl has emerged as the end-to-end SaaS Security platform provider to help security teams do more with less overhead.

The expansion of the DoControl SaaS Security Platform enables comprehensive "shadow application" governance through:

Discovery and Visibility : Organizations can discover all interconnected first, second, and third-party SaaS applications – sanctioned and unsanctioned – within a business's estate. With a complete mapping and inventory, businesses can identify issues of non-compliance and understand the riskiest SaaS platforms, applications, and users exposed within the SaaS estate.

Monitor and Control : Organizations can perform application reviews with business users through pre-approval policies and workflows that require end users to provide a business justification to onboard new applications. Security teams can also quarantine suspicious applications, reduce excessive permissions, and revoke or remove applications or access.

Automated Remediation: Using low-code/no-code tools, organizations can automate security policy enforcement across the entire SaaS application stack. DoControl's Security Workflows reduce exposure introduced by third-party applications and prevent unsanctioned or high-risk application usage through automated remediation of potential threat vectors.

"Data security is paramount, yet many tools lack the granularity and suite of capabilities modern businesses need to secure sensitive data and operations – particularly in the complex and interconnected world of SaaS applications," said Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-founder, DoControl. "Our expanded platform offers a fully unified solution for seamlessly securing both human and machine access so businesses can avoid sensitive data loss, regulatory penalties, and revenue impacts stemming from the mismanagement of the SaaS estate."

The Shadow Applications Module is currently available to existing customers and will enter general availability in Q1 of 2023. To learn more, please review the list of supporting resources below:

About DoControl

DoControl is an agentless, event-driven SaaS Security Platform that secures business-critical SaaS applications and data. DoControl helps organizations expose their SaaS risk, remediate it quickly, and automatically remediate over time through granular, no-code workflows. DoControl uncovers all SaaS users, third-party collaborators, assets and metadata, OAuth applications, groups, and activity events. DoControl helps reduce risk, prevent data breaches, and mitigate insider risk without slowing down business enablement. To learn more about DoControl, visit www.docontrol.io, read the DoControl blogs, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

