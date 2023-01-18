Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Continues Expansion in Hilton Head, South Carolina!

HILTON HEAD, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing fast casual restaurant franchises across the United States. Crave offers a variety of specialty hot dogs, BBQ dishes, delicious sides, and desserts that are sure to satisfy anyone's "cravings". Crave also features a self-pour beer wall with anywhere from 24-48 taps of local crafts, domestic, mixed drinks, and ciders. Through the use of RFID technology, customers can select their preferred drink, pour themselves, and pay by the ounce. In addition to their delicious food and drink, Crave offers ax throwing for a fun and unique experience for guests. Customers can select games from the digital board, throw real wooden axes, and perfect the craft! At Crave, kids eat free on Wednesdays and hot dogs are only $3 on Tuesdays! The restaurants offer catering as well as gift cards for all the hot dog and bbq lovers! Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ also has fun events like trivia, bingo, and karaoke which gives guests the ability to have an exciting and interactive experience every time they visit. Crave has a convenient app for easy ordering and pickup as well as delivery. Customers receive 10% off their first order and can earn rewards and stay up to date on Crave's latest offerings!

(PRNewsfoto/Crave Franchising LLC) (PRNewswire)

Crave is very excited to announce the newest addition to the Crave family in Hilton Head South Carolina! This marks Crave's 5th franchise location in South Carolina!

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks! For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC