BuildDirect Subsidiary Signs US $140,000 Contract with U.S. Construction Services Firm

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Superb Flooring Covering, LLC ("Superb"), has signed an approximately US $140,000 contract with a U.S. construction services firm (the "Customer") in connection with a luxury condominium project based in Michigan, United States that is currently in development (the "Contract").

According to the terms of the Contract, Superb will assist the Customer in furnishing and installing all flooring - approximately 10,000 sq. ft. - of hardwood in multiple luxury condominiums. Superb will commence its services pursuant to the Contract in January 2023 and is expected to complete the Contract in March 2023.

"We are pleased to have signed a new contract with a U.S. construction services firm," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "This Contract highlights our strategy to grow our client pipeline in North America and secure more customers from the 'Pro' category. Additionally, we aim to maintain a strong business relationship with Pro customers to ensure high customer retention."

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com .

