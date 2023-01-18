The APP "Quickback" helps users enjoy the whole Spring Festival Vacation

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here comes a convenient and inexpensive accelerator called "Quickback", launched by Beijing Guanyue Technology, which will make the Spring Festival holiday happier.

The Spring Festival is coming, and various TV programs are coming too. How to enjoy the Spring Festival Vacation once you are overseas?

Whichever apps users use to watch movies with their computer or cell phone, they can install the app "Quickback". First CLICK "start", open those apps on the PC or cell phone and then users will be able to watch lots of movies.

Quickback is designed for overseas Chinese (specially for overseas students) and those often on overseas business trips. With its help, users can visit domestic audio and video, live broadcast, national service games and other applications and websites as if they are in China.

Why use Quickback instead of other accelerators?

Users can choose which app to speed up, while other applications are not disturbed.

Imagine that when people are in the United States, they only want to speed up the access to WeChat, while goofing around on Facebook. If they can't choose only speeding up WeChat, the way they visit Facebook will be this: from USA to China and then return to the United States. The speed to visit Facebook will decline, which we call "disturbed".

Besides, Intelligent selection of acceleration path, high-quality and low-latency network bring smooth acceleration experience to overseas users.

Official website: https://quickback.gy-idc.com

SOURCE Beijing Guanyue Technology