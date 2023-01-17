Steward Partners Appoints Mohan Gurupackiam Chief Information Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, is proud to welcome Mohan Gurupackiam as the firm's Chief Information Officer. A highly respected professional with more than 25 years of financial technology experience, in this newly created position he will report directly to Steward Partners President and Chief Operating Officer Hy Saporta. In this role, he will be working closely with the executive leadership team and key stakeholders to develop and maintain Steward Partners' technical and electronic information initiatives in support of the firm's overall growth strategy.

"As Steward Partners continues to evolve and grow, it is critical that we identify opportunities to streamline and enhance systems, processes, and platforms that drive efficiencies and deliver best-in-class technology solutions across the firm," said Hy Saporta, President, Chief Operating Officer at Steward Partners. "Mohan brings extensive experience both in technology and wealth management that will prove invaluable going forward. One of his key priorities will be the review of our existing technology, platforms, and third-party providers to ensure the current solutions meet the needs of our advisors, their teams, and clients."

"I feel very fortunate to be joining Steward Partners at this time. Steward Partners has a visionary management team and I'm a big believer in the employee-owned model and believe that the firm is at a point where it's ready for the next phase of growth," explained Mohan Gurupackiam, Chief Information Officer, Steward Partners. "My primary goal is to build an innovative advisor experience with actionable insights that operates more efficiently and provides better service for our advisors and clients."

Mohan started his career with Tata Consultancy Services in India in 1995 and joined E*TRADE financial in 1998. He held a variety of leadership roles including the executive in charge of technology for the wealth management division. In 2014 he joined Cetera, where as Vice President and later as the Chief Technology Officer, he oversaw application and data engineering across the network of broker dealers. Most recently, Mohan was the Vice President of IT at AssetMark where he was responsible for both wealth management and data.

Mohan has an MBA from Saint Mary's College of California, and a Bachelor of Engineering from University of Madras, India. Additionally, Mohan has completed the Chief Technology Officer Program from Wharton School of Business.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

