Soligen Announces That a Jury Found Eaton Aerospace Liable for Not Paying Soligen 2006 Invoices for Certified Components of Landing Gear Assemblies Installed on Gulfstream G 650.

Soligen Announces That a Jury Found Eaton Aerospace Liable for Not Paying Soligen 2006 Invoices for Certified Components of Landing Gear Assemblies Installed on Gulfstream G 650.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday January 6, 2023, a jury in case #20STCV30279 in the Los Angeles Superior Court found Eaton Aerospace LLC, a division of Eaton liable for failure to pay numerous invoices due to DC Partners Inc. dba Soligen 2006, (Soligen).

Yehoram Uziel , CEO of Soligen stated This jury has established that in America the Law rules and not the lawyers

For over 14 years, Soligen has been the sole approved vendor of certified aerospace components received by Eaton (through 2019) for installation on Eaton's FAA TSO landing gear of Gulfstream G650 business jets.

Yehoram Uziel, CEO of Soligen, stated: "This jury has established that in America the law rules and not the lawyers." Eaton is a publically traded multinational corporation with $19.63B in 2021 revenues and over 85K employees. Mr. Uziel continued: "Eaton must pay its bills to Soligen, for products that Eaton purchased to install on Gulfstream G650 business jets, regardless of Eaton's unlimited legal resources or the size of Soligen."

Eaton's battery of attorneys argued to the jury that Eaton's own Terms and Conditions empower Eaton to arbitrarily ignore their own Purchase Orders and Soligen invoices for no reason; accept only product that Eaton "can" or "wish to use and arbitrarily pay Soligen only for goods that Eaton needs in violation of the FAA quality standards and regulation.

"The jury, after deliberating for less than an hour, overwhelmingly and decisively rejected Eaton's claims and ordered Eaton to pay its bills to Soligen," added Uziel.

"This is a victory for every critical aerospace components manufacturer, who wishes to be paid for delivering certified quality parts -- make sure that any collection effort ends up decided by a jury: citizens who understand that in America the rule of law requires any customer to pay for the goods that it received.

"The message to the FAA – to ensure safety please verify that components of FAA TSO appliances installed by FAA repair stations meet all the quality requirements per AS9102".

View original content:

SOURCE DC Partners Inc. Dba Soligen 2006