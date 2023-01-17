INTERNATIONAL ICON DOLLY PARTON EXPANDS LINEUP OF HER POPULAR DUNCAN HINES' BAKING MIXES

People Can Sign Up for Early Access to Limited-Edition, Online Baking Kit to Get All New Products

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton's cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is launching four more baking mixes with beloved GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand's multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly's global licensing partner IMG. The new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Dolly's favorite family recipes.

Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits, Cornbread, Fabulously Fudgy Brownies and Caramel Turtle Brownies - inspired by her favorite recipes. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I've been thrilled by the response," said Dolly Parton. "I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends."

The new products will hit store shelves nationwide starting this January, but early access to all new baking mixes will be made available as part of Duncan Hines' limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection beginning February 8 on www.shop.duncanhines.com, while supplies last. Members of the online Duncan Hines Baking community can also get a chance for early presale access beginning on February 1st. Individuals can join the Duncan Hines Baking community at https://www.duncanhines.com/.

In addition to the mixes, the kit also includes a Dolly-inspired, collectible tea towel and spatula and recipe cards, available exclusively in the kit. Dolly Parton's Baking Collection can be purchased while supplies last for $40.00 (plus shipping and handling). The kit includes:

Dolly Parton's Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

Dolly Parton's Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix

Dolly Parton's Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix

Dolly Parton's Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix

Collectible "What Would Dolly Do?" tea towel & spatula

Collectible recipe cards for some of Dolly's favorite recipes (all featured on pack as well):

Beginning in early 2023, the new Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's baking mixes can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, with a suggested retail price of $3.49 for the Brownies and $3.29 for the Biscuits and Cornbread.

"With Dolly's partnership and incredible star power behind us, Duncan Hines and IMG launched one of the most successful new innovations in baking in 2022," said Audrey Ingersoll, Vice President of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. "We could not be more excited to continue to evolve this important partnership with the launch of four more baking mixes."

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about the full line-up of Dolly Parton baking mixes and frostings, which also includes Dolly Parton's Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Duncan Hines, follow along on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time and recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy that year, making that her 11th Grammy win. She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and this December 2022, she will be releasing on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" which she is starring in as well as producing.

To date, Parton has donated over 197 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade. She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

