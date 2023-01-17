Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers to Acquire Intellectual Property of Olympia Sports, Clever Training, and Surf Outfitter Brands

Offers Due February 7, 2023; Auction Scheduled for February 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, announced the sale of the intellectual property and related assets of the Olympia Sports, Clever Training, and Surf Outfitter brands. The assets available for sale include trademarks, customer data, 50+ domain names, and more. The assets can be sold individually or as a package.

Offers to acquire the intellectual property and related assets are due by February 7, 2023, and an auction will be held on February 9, 2023.

Established in 1975 with its first store in South Portland, Maine, Olympia Sports provided smaller communities across the northeast and mid-Atlantic region with access to high quality sports equipment, fitness gear and apparel, athletic shoes, casual wear, and sports accessories. Over the past 45+ years, it expanded across 14 states, operating over 230 brick-and-mortar stores at its peak in 2012 and over 150 in 2019, and the e-commerce site OlympiaSports.net, which generated more than 16.3 million visits between January 2020 and May 2022.

CleverTraining.com was an e-commerce specialty retailer focused on providing the latest high performance, innovative athletic training gear for the active lifestyle enthusiast across a wide range of sports and outdoor activities. Peak sales, all generated through CleverTraining.com, were $11.8 million.

Surf Outfitter, through its e-commerce channel at SurfOutfitter.com and one store in Tampa, Florida, provided a hand-selected collection of apparel, equipment, and accessories that catered to the surf and waterman lifestyle, with sales of $2 million in 2020.

"Olympia Sports has been a staple of the Northeast for decades and has garnered a loyal customer base including over 415,000 customers who have made a purchase in the last 2 years," remarked Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit. "The successful expansion into e-commerce contributed to retail and e-commerce combined sales of over $61 million in 2020 and $75 million in 2021. A buyer of Olympia's intellectual property has the opportunity to leverage a brand known for its quality and reliability when it comes to sporting goods, equipment, and accessories, and to engage with a customer base seeking a trusted outlet for its sporting goods needs."

Kalnit continued, "The additional specialty retail brands add unique value to the offering. Each one has gained a reputation as a trusted leader in its respective niche, with a strong history of select, high-quality product lines, representing communities that are committed to these passions and lifestyles."

