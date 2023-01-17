HashKey Capital Closes Fund III with US$500 Million in Commitments to Build Web3

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Capital, a global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, announced today the final closing of its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III ("Fund III"), with a total commitment of US$500 million. Fund III, whose general partner is HashKey FinTech Investment (part of HashKey Capital, and together with its affiliates, the "HashKey Group"), received strong support from institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds, corporations, and family offices.

Capital from Fund III will be deployed to advance outstanding crypto and blockchain initiatives globally, focusing on the growing opportunities in emerging markets.

"HashKey Capital has weathered at least three cycles in the industry. These unique experiences and insights will be invaluable to us in navigating through turbulence. We are one of the few crypto investors that have been granted a license for fund management involving digital assets in Hong Kong, with another approval in principle received for fund management in Singapore. The HashKey Group was an early supporter of crypto and blockchain technology, and we are pleased to continue to take on this responsibility, and work with our partners to establish the gold standard for the industry's sustainable growth." said Deng Chao, CEO of HashKey Capital and Head of HashKey Singapore.

"Most people from the industry recognize HashKey Group as a global investment pioneer in blockchain, but few are aware that the HashKey Group was the inspiration behind the name 'Shanghai Upgrade' for Ethereum. As one of the earliest institutional investors in Ethereum and the host of Devcon2, we have maintained since the first day that the power of blockchain and crypto innovation can create a better future. Fund III will follow our time-tested investment principles while also looking for game-changers, which would be those that will propel the industry forward into the next stage." said Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of HashKey Group.

Fund III will provide investors with institutional-grade exposure to all facets of blockchain and crypto technologies. This new fund aims to invest primarily in infrastructures, toolings, and applications that have potential for mass adoption.

Since its inception in 2018, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets with a proven track record of investing across all stages of blockchain and crypto companies. To date, HashKey Capital has invested in many top projects and companies, including Cosmos, Coinlist, Aztec, Blockdaemon, dYdX, imToken, Animoca Brands, Mask Network, FalconX, Polkadot, Moonbeam, Space and Time, and Galxe.

About HashKey Capital

HashKey Capital , the investment arm of the HashKey Group, is a global asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets, managing over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. As one of the largest crypto funds based in Asia and known for being Ethereum's earliest corporate investor, our mission is to bridge digital assets to the mainstream and connecting Web2 and Web3. HashKey Capital operates in Hong Kong, Singapore, with significant presence in Japan and the U.S., and has invested in over 500 global projects related to infrastructures, toolings, and applications that have potential for mass adoption.

