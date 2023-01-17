BioLife Solutions Announces 2023 Analyst Day & Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced the dates of its 2023 analyst day and upcoming investor conferences where management will be presenting and meeting with current and prospective investors.

2023 Analyst Day – March 23, 2023 – SciSafe Biorepository, Billerica, MA

BioLife's leadership team and board members will be hosting sell-side and buy-side analysts and shareholders at its SciSafe biostorage facility on March 23rd. The Analyst Day will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to hear from members of BioLife's executive team as they discuss updates and progress across its products and services portfolio and also review financial performance. In-person attendees will also be able to view the Company's bioprocessing tools and services and tour BioLife's state-of-the-art biorepository.

In-person event attendance is by invitation only and space is limited. To inquire about receiving an invitation, please email Jody Cain at LHA Investor Relations at jcain@lhai.com.

To join virtually, please register by visiting the Investor Relations section of the BioLife Solutions website at https://investors.biolifesolutions.com/welcome beginning March 1, 2023. A replay of the presentation slides will be available on the company's website after the event.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference

KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations

At the Company

Troy Wichterman

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 402-1400

twichterman@biolifesolutions.com

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

