Avesi Partners Announces Investment in Muir Wood

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesi Partners ("Avesi") announced that it has made a growth investment in Muir Wood, LLC ("Muir Wood" or the "Company"), a premier provider of integrated, adolescent-focused behavioral health services. Partnering alongside founder and CEO Scott Sowle, COO Bryan Bowen, and the rest of the Muir Wood management team, Avesi's investment will help the Company execute on its mission of leading the national effort to treat and reduce mental health disorders among adolescents.

Headquartered in Petaluma, CA, Muir Wood provides comprehensive therapy services to adolescents between 12-17 years old who are experiencing mental health and/or substance use disorders. Muir Wood's gender-specific and trauma-informed programming is delivered by its experienced team of therapists, psychiatrists, and nurses at the Company's beautiful campuses in Northern California. Further, as an in-network provider with some of the nation's leading health plans, Muir Wood provides the highest quality of evidence-based care to adolescents and their families in an accessible manner.

"When I set out to start Muir Wood a decade ago, my chief aspiration was to develop a program dedicated to serving adolescents with best-in-class care, quality, and facilities. Working with adolescents who suffer from behavioral health disorders has been my life's work, and it has been the ultimate privilege to build Muir Wood alongside incredible colleagues and clinicians," said Scott Sowle, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Muir Wood. "As we look to the next chapter of Muir Wood's growth, Avesi's commitment to our mission and principled approach to maintaining superior levels of care to our clients and their families made this partnership an easy decision for us."

"We are seeing the prevalence of mental health and substance use disorders continue to rise in the adolescent population across the U.S., and the supply of high-quality services has been unable to keep pace. With Avesi's support and experience in helping to scale behavioral health platforms, we are eager to grow into new geographies and add new service lines in order to provide care that addresses the growing needs of our nation's teens and their families," added Bryan Bowen, Chief Operating Officer of Muir Wood.

"We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with Scott, Bryan, and the team at Muir Wood. We have been actively searching for an opportunity to support an exceptional team in the adolescent mental health space – a segment with an acute shortage of quality care options. We were immediately drawn to Muir Wood's mission-driven approach and unwavering dedication to prioritizing the best interests of its clients," said Chris Laitala, Managing Partner of Avesi. "In addition to its impressive management team, Muir Wood's superior, outcomes-driven service quality, as well as its in-network relationships with commercial payors, made it the ideal platform with which to partner."

"In spending time learning about the business, we have been extremely impressed with the caliber of Muir Wood's people, facilities, and top-notch programming," added Peter Erickson, Partner at Avesi. "We look forward to providing strategic and financial support as the Company works towards achieving its long-term vision of becoming a national provider of behavioral health services for adolescents and young adults."

About Muir Wood

Muir Wood is a premier provider of adolescent-focused, short-term residential behavioral health services. The Company offers gender-specific, trauma-informed therapy services to adolescents between 12-17 years old experiencing mental health and/or substance use disorders. Accredited by The Joint Commission, in-network with leading insurance networks, and employing some of the nation's most skilled caregivers, Muir Wood is making effective integrated care accessible. Additional information is available at muirwoodteen.com.

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with $880 million of equity capital under management. Based in Stamford, CT with an office in Richmond, VA, Avesi focuses on partnering with lower-middle market, privately-held, and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare, business services, insurance, and technology. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi collaborates with families, founders, and executives in an effort to accelerate growth and expansion, while positioning businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value. Additional information is available at avesipartners.com.

This press release ("Press Release") is being published for informational purposes only regarding Avesi Partners, LLC ("Avesi"). One should not assume an investment in the described company was or will be profitable. All opinions, estimates and forecasts of future performance are based on information as of the date of this Press Release and are subject to change. Certain information contained in this Press Release constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Avesi has not vetted the company's website and Avesi's provision of the company's website link should not be considered an endorsement of the information presented there.

View original content:

SOURCE Avesi Partners