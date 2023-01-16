OneView Commerce and Anker Deliver Ultra Lightweight, Modern Self-Checkout

Ready-to-deploy self-checkout combines industry-leading SaaS point of sale software with a robust, efficient hardware footprint to improve the customer experience.

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce , the leader in unified commerce SaaS store solutions for omnichannel retailers, and Anker Kassensysteme GmbH , a leader in transformational point of sale hardware, today announced the availability of their ready-to-deploy self-checkout solution.

Full SaaS with brandable experiences, OneView Self-Checkout improves the user experience and minimizes attendant time.

With a growing preference for self-checkout among in-store shoppers, this convenient option has become a must-have for nearly all retailers. OneView's self-checkout combines their industry leading point of sale software with Anker's modern, light-footprint hardware to lower costs while increasing customer satisfaction and return on investment.

"Delivering a game-changing self-checkout experience has been a critical driver of our roadmap, culminating in this launch," said OneView Vice President of Global Self-Service Solutions Steve Young . "Our work with retail innovators gives us keen insight into validated trends and objectives, combining our powerful SaaS Self-Checkout software with Anker hardware allows us to deliver a versatile solution for all types of retailers and levels the playing field by controlling costs and increasing range of use with convertible lanes."

Pre-built for fast deployment with brandable experiences, OneView Self-Checkout improves the user experience and minimizes attendant time with features, including:

Ready-to-use, out-of-the-box solution leveraging an intuitive user interface

A high-resolution, large touch screen with multi-gesture functionality and industry-standard peripherals

Convertibility from self-service to full-service cashier mode in seconds

Easy integration into in-store and backend systems

Lower cost of ownership

One-touch support for age-restricted item verification, loyalty integration and intervention assistance

Flexible out-of-the-box payment integration

Dashboard and analytics to manage interventions and streamline workflows

"We are pleased that our partnership with OneView now delivers highly scalable and future-proof Self-Checkout for retailers of all sizes," said Anker's Head of Sales and Marketing, Tarek Hussain. "This joint solution improves customer journeys and operational efficiency in-store, giving retailers the control and agility they need to navigate today's competitive landscape."

OneView will demonstrate its Self-Checkout solution, including the full hardware footprint, at NRF 2023 Retail's Big Show & EXPO in New York on Jan. 15-17, in booth 3375.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform point of sale and store engagement with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces out of stocks and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. The Kroger Company, Australia Post and Molton Brown use OneView to overcome legacy constraints by unlocking store technology from static checkout lanes to empower associates and customers with click-to-brick engagement in next-gen point of sale, self-service, mobile checkout, real-time inventory, pickups and delivery.

Learn more at www.oneviewcommerce.com or follow on Twitter @oneviewcommerce

