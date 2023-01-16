NEXT WEEK: Texas Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Texas celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 2172 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Texas have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Texas, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, so the ability to choose a traditional public school varies for families. There are many public charter and public magnet schools around the state, as well as full-time online public schools. Texas is in the minority of U.S. states that does not offer a private school choice program. Homeschooling remains easy for parents to choose and popular throughout the state.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Texas will be a school discovery day in San Antonio organized by San Antonio Charter Moms and school fairs in Fort Worth and Houston organized by Families Empowered.

"Hispanic parents this year will be able to find more bilingual information and events than ever as they learn about their educational options in Texas during School Choice Week," said Krissia Campos Spivey, Project Director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We're inviting every parent in Texas to take the opportunity to consider what learning environment will best unlock their child's potential during this month's celebrations."

To download a guide to Texas school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

