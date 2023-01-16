InventHelp Inventor Develops Modification for Electric Cars (CLM-589)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to supplement the standard charge when traveling in an electric vehicle," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the QUICK CHARGE. My design would increase travel range and it would reduce the dependency upon fossil fuels."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to extend the travel range for an electric car. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rely completely upon charges from a household electrical source or a public charging station. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a reliable and automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and manufacturers of electric vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variation.

