PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Recycling Shows Positive Impact Dairy Farmers Have on Planet

Juniata County Dairy Farm Turns 1,000 Pound Sculpture Into Renewable Energy

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Farm Show's 32nd butter sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," celebrated the proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to produce wholesome food for their community in a sustainable way. The deconstruction and recycling of the 1,000 pounds of butter showcases how dairy farmers make a positive impact on the planet.

American Dairy Association North East, in conjunction with Reinford Farms and the Friendship Community 4-H Club of Dauphin County, dismantled the 1,000-pound sculpture today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. Dairy farmer Brett Reinford then transported the 1,000 pounds of butter to his dairy farm in Mifflintown, Pa.

Among the 1,350 acres of land and 800 cows at Reinford Farms are two methane digesters. The butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste from nearby retailers, is broken down in the digester to create renewable energy. In the course of one year, the Reinfords divert about 35,000 tons of food waste from landfills turning it into a resource while also reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation," said Brett Reinford. "Our digesters provide an ideal solution for our farm and retailers to turn waste into energy."

